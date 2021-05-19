back

A Son's Ode To His Mother

Soham Chatterjee from Kolkata said farewell to his dying mother with this emotional song...

19/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 75.1K
  • 76

69 comments

  • Himani C.
    5 hours

    May rest in peace 🙏

  • Shairoon A.
    6 hours

    Condolences from Orlando Florida to you and your your family may she Rip

  • Ravi S.
    8 hours

    ❤️

  • Smriti J.
    8 hours

    May her soul RIP🙏

  • Satyajit M.
    9 hours

    So much pain in your voice bhai, can easily touch anyone's soul. Your maa is proud of you. May her soul rest in peace.

  • Sujit K.
    13 hours

    May your mother's soul rest in peace!

  • Ekta M.
    13 hours

    Strength, and Prayers 🙏🏻

  • Mustafa C.
    15 hours

    May her soul rest.in peace... And may u have patience

  • Anjum H.
    17 hours

    Heartfelt condolences beta, be strong🙏🙏

  • Krish B.
    17 hours

    Hey lofer call me or i will come to ur home

  • Bijoy B.
    17 hours

    Stay strong brother....ur mother could be in a more beautiful place....RIP

  • Reena S.
    17 hours

    Heartfelt.....this pandemic has given a lot of pain to all of us and life seems to be so abnormal .....

  • Karuna M.
    19 hours

    Beautiful song 🎵❤

  • Rajkumari R.
    20 hours

    Mera ek hi beta aur papa bhi chle gye corona se

  • Yash R.
    20 hours

    God bless her soul !

  • Rubina T.
    21 hours

    Beta I'm an Angel mom of hundreds of children..I know the pain of losing a loved one.i hve lost my son an only child of 18 in 2008..in a Road traffic accident..we just hve to surrender to the will of almighty...

  • Rubina T.
    21 hours

    She is proud of you son.Find solace in her beautiful memories.she is guarded by Angels.Blessings to you.stay strong and be good always.Give life to her unfulfilled dreams.

  • Pulak S.
    a day

    It's almost in every household. Please stop these publicity. Let people pass their mourning without SM likesvand share. Brute have some sence between your ears

  • Kanchan M.
    a day

    M crying 😞

  • Mome D.
    a day

    Sohom, tomar jonno Thakur k bolechhi "dukkho jodi dao he probhu, shokti dio shohibaarey"... Mayer sriti nie bhalo theko...

