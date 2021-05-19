A Son's Ode To His Mother

A Rupee A Meal At This Hubli Eatery
Himani C.5 hours
May rest in peace 🙏
Shairoon A.6 hours
Condolences from Orlando Florida to you and your your family may she Rip
Ravi S.8 hours
❤️
Smriti J.8 hours
May her soul RIP🙏
Satyajit M.9 hours
So much pain in your voice bhai, can easily touch anyone's soul. Your maa is proud of you. May her soul rest in peace.
Sujit K.13 hours
May your mother's soul rest in peace!
Ekta M.13 hours
Strength, and Prayers 🙏🏻
Mustafa C.15 hours
May her soul rest.in peace... And may u have patience
Anjum H.17 hours
Heartfelt condolences beta, be strong🙏🙏
Krish B.17 hours
Hey lofer call me or i will come to ur home
Bijoy B.17 hours
Stay strong brother....ur mother could be in a more beautiful place....RIP
Reena S.17 hours
Heartfelt.....this pandemic has given a lot of pain to all of us and life seems to be so abnormal .....
Karuna M.19 hours
Beautiful song 🎵❤
Rajkumari R.20 hours
Mera ek hi beta aur papa bhi chle gye corona se
Yash R.20 hours
God bless her soul !
Rubina T.21 hours
Beta I'm an Angel mom of hundreds of children..I know the pain of losing a loved one.i hve lost my son an only child of 18 in 2008..in a Road traffic accident..we just hve to surrender to the will of almighty...
Rubina T.21 hours
She is proud of you son.Find solace in her beautiful memories.she is guarded by Angels.Blessings to you.stay strong and be good always.Give life to her unfulfilled dreams.
Pulak S.a day
It's almost in every household. Please stop these publicity. Let people pass their mourning without SM likesvand share. Brute have some sence between your ears
Kanchan M.a day
M crying 😞
Mome D.a day
Sohom, tomar jonno Thakur k bolechhi "dukkho jodi dao he probhu, shokti dio shohibaarey"... Mayer sriti nie bhalo theko...