A Statue That Immortalised A Husband's Love
This man's wife passed away before she could see her dream home. So he devised a way to ensure her presence at the housewarming party. 💖
08/13/2020 3:27 PM
Ksang C.a day
I didn't like the idea
Anilkumar K.a day
People spending money going all the way to visit madame tussaud need to know that even Indian artisan are capable of But still lack of marketing their own skills
Meena M.a day
Superrrrrrrrrrrŕ
Meena M.a day
Ha ha very nice
Sameer K.a day
It’s a family function hence it looks perfect - however it will be a horror experience for people staying in the house as they know she is dead 💀 and now sitting 🪑 and looking at them and smiling 😊
Dgvd P.a day
You don't need to think about dead because they're dead. You don't need to think about living because they're living.
Kashmiri N.2 days
I wish one day i'll make a wax of my mom who passed away recenty... Just want to hug her.... Love you mammaa
Aslam A.2 days
Respect
Nmd A.2 days
MashaAllaha
Anitha K.2 days
Kudos to the artist and ofcourse shd not forget to applause for loving man who adorned her all the time
Ponsasikala K.3 days
😍
Sam S.3 days
Oooo
Dayanand G.3 days
Beautiful artist
Usha C.4 days
Madame tussad is shit compared to this brillance
Neeraj A.4 days
She was Lucky indeed infect still Lucky to have a loving husband.
Anitha K.4 days
looks better than the wax models !!
Mansi R.4 days
Amazing
Rupsikha B.4 days
The artist is more talented than those who are making statue in Madame Tussaud
Katheeja A.4 days
Great
Syed I.4 days
Love will find ways to express itself. Great sir.