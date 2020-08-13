back

A Statue That Immortalised A Husband's Love

This man's wife passed away before she could see her dream home. So he devised a way to ensure her presence at the housewarming party. 💖

08/13/2020 3:27 PM
  • 202.7k
  • 131

99 comments

  • Ksang C.
    a day

    I didn't like the idea

  • Anilkumar K.
    a day

    People spending money going all the way to visit madame tussaud need to know that even Indian artisan are capable of But still lack of marketing their own skills

  • Meena M.
    a day

    Superrrrrrrrrrrŕ

  • Meena M.
    a day

    Ha ha very nice

  • Sameer K.
    a day

    It’s a family function hence it looks perfect - however it will be a horror experience for people staying in the house as they know she is dead 💀 and now sitting 🪑 and looking at them and smiling 😊

  • Dgvd P.
    a day

    You don't need to think about dead because they're dead. You don't need to think about living because they're living.

  • Kashmiri N.
    2 days

    I wish one day i'll make a wax of my mom who passed away recenty... Just want to hug her.... Love you mammaa

  • Aslam A.
    2 days

    Respect

  • Nmd A.
    2 days

    MashaAllaha

  • Anitha K.
    2 days

    Kudos to the artist and ofcourse shd not forget to applause for loving man who adorned her all the time

  • Ponsasikala K.
    3 days

    😍

  • Sam S.
    3 days

    Oooo

  • Dayanand G.
    3 days

    Beautiful artist

  • Usha C.
    4 days

    Madame tussad is shit compared to this brillance

  • Neeraj A.
    4 days

    She was Lucky indeed infect still Lucky to have a loving husband.

  • Anitha K.
    4 days

    looks better than the wax models !!

  • Mansi R.
    4 days

    Amazing

  • Rupsikha B.
    4 days

    The artist is more talented than those who are making statue in Madame Tussaud

  • Katheeja A.
    4 days

    Great

  • Syed I.
    4 days

    Love will find ways to express itself. Great sir.

