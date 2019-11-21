back
A Student Protest In New Delhi From 2006
Clashes between dissenting students and the police aren’t new. This 2006 protest was led by medical students in New Delhi against a caste-based reservation plan approved by Manmohan Singh’s cabinet. Much like the JNU protests of today, the police used water cannons, tear gas, and brute force to control them. The students refused to back down. #tbt
11/21/2019 10:39 AM
58 comments
Sovan P.11/30/2019 07:36
Pani maar ke khatam karo in madharchod ko !!
Dilip S.11/27/2019 04:06
Remember 2006 protests? BJP had supported these protesting Medical students in Delhi, just because BJP was in opposition. Congress was in government at that time!
Thakur D.11/27/2019 02:00
Again Good job done by Police. Law and order maintained. Bravo.
Brut India11/25/2019 05:22
Meanwhile in Hong Kong, the protests are intensifying:
Shalini S.11/23/2019 04:56
These clashes are not between police and students it is b/w Govt and students
Woo W.11/23/2019 03:27
See Indain gov understand the weather is hot so give you all have a Barth 🤣
Seema J.11/22/2019 13:07
Ban jnu
Krishna Y.11/22/2019 11:58
Bhait acha hua
Tanvi S.11/22/2019 11:53
DISGRACE! To what they are doing to students. Education is important or caste system?? First, provide those people some literacy who think about caste system. Our country is not even United!! Unity in diversity!!!! Anpad budhi bhari basta!
Vaasudev C.11/22/2019 08:13
When you are not thought discipline during childhood, this is how it's thought during adulthood... Enjoy water cannon and tear gas along with lati charge... If you don't learn now, no one can save you...
RS J.11/22/2019 04:30
ईतना पानी क्यो बरबाद कर रहे यार.बेचारा गरीब किसान पानी के लिए तरसता है.पानी भी तो tax वाले रूपये का होगा
Vidya S.11/22/2019 01:17
This illiterate bastards, where were this assholes when dalits were being beaten to death?
Suraj G.11/22/2019 00:52
Modi sarkar ki maa ki choot
Mohankumar M.11/22/2019 00:51
How can any student pay 7000 per month. And the other non administrative activity are the real situation for those genuine students is a pain. The central government always can not escape saying it state issue. If so why private education institutions are encouraged. Is that central government is blind on private looster. Mr Modi please to answer this.
Abhinav M.11/21/2019 22:56
Well this was needed
Naval D.11/21/2019 22:38
This people is doing some action against student and normal citizens but when they will be vitamins of politicians than they come to public and beg to them
Omkar K.11/21/2019 19:01
So you are trying to say that.." JNU students are right"....
Rohit S.11/21/2019 18:45
Delhi police salute you ji
Ashish P.11/21/2019 18:11
I request all students to come to mumbai University best University. ..
Ishaan J.11/21/2019 17:56
Caste based reservation is really snatching opportunities from bright and needy students. Let's see whether any govt can keep their vote bank aside and remove this blatant and useless system which wasn't meant forever.