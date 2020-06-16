A Temple Bell You Can Ring Without Touching

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal
Activists Arrested Under Terrorism Laws
Workers Protest Layoffs At H&M Supplier
This Pani Puri Is Covid-19 Safe
Taapsee On The Middle Class & High Power Bills
The Lesser Known Shades Of Ambedkar
Have you heard of the great opportunity which it's turning a lot of individuals into multimillionaire today with just a minimum of investment.yuor financial struggles will be over,click on the link below for more info
https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFGws5maNkEWMvCHsw
https://wa.me/15162465594
😂😁
DRESS BOUTIQUE 👗/
united we stand ..🙏👏👏👏
Brut what you want to convey by mentioning the religion of that person
Brut y say muslim man.what he has done is appreciable.but y do u want to mention religion for each and everything??brut stinks
Common public wants peace Religion is not above humanity. Thy are not interested in roits between two religion. Thy visit one others house, study in one school, grow up, celebrate one others festivals, only some fringe elements n some political parties are creating differences between Religions.
Super
Bakwass
See Ma no hands?
Matlab muslim man batana jaruri tha ,jat pat sabse pahlle dikhta tumlog ko haad h
Meanwhile Chinese ringing Indian bells in ladakh 😂😂😂😂
Thanks a lot,Always God be with u.To keep happy,and safe.Thanks
And years latter bakths claim technology was created by lord raam !?!
But young people always investigate, and
These corrona virus is killing all power full gods !!!
https://youtu.be/0rPX58E2uJ8
Wow
Great effort
🤗🤗🤗👍👍👍👍🙏🙏
But still... No one can invent toilets 🤔
😀❤🌞
24 comments
Mark Welsh06/23/2020 23:08
Have you heard of the great opportunity which it's turning a lot of individuals into multimillionaire today with just a minimum of investment.yuor financial struggles will be over,click on the link below for more info https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFGws5maNkEWMvCHsw https://wa.me/15162465594
Sourish S.06/20/2020 00:15
😂😁
Thunder B.06/17/2020 16:25
DRESS BOUTIQUE 👗/
Diya S.06/17/2020 12:41
united we stand ..🙏👏👏👏
Anil K.06/17/2020 12:29
Brut what you want to convey by mentioning the religion of that person
Vishnuratha P.06/17/2020 10:23
Brut y say muslim man.what he has done is appreciable.but y do u want to mention religion for each and everything??brut stinks
Saradha T.06/17/2020 05:40
Common public wants peace Religion is not above humanity. Thy are not interested in roits between two religion. Thy visit one others house, study in one school, grow up, celebrate one others festivals, only some fringe elements n some political parties are creating differences between Religions.
Shantha K.06/17/2020 03:18
Super
Sunil V.06/16/2020 23:41
Bakwass
Reuben B.06/16/2020 18:51
See Ma no hands?
Shubham K.06/16/2020 17:33
Matlab muslim man batana jaruri tha ,jat pat sabse pahlle dikhta tumlog ko haad h
Wakas A.06/16/2020 17:20
Meanwhile Chinese ringing Indian bells in ladakh 😂😂😂😂
Raja R.06/16/2020 17:10
Thanks a lot,Always God be with u.To keep happy,and safe.Thanks
Nataraj B.06/16/2020 16:53
And years latter bakths claim technology was created by lord raam !?! But young people always investigate, and These corrona virus is killing all power full gods !!!
Muhammad F.06/16/2020 16:52
https://youtu.be/0rPX58E2uJ8
Anuj B.06/16/2020 16:34
Wow
Meera S.06/16/2020 16:26
Great effort
SuchithraMani06/16/2020 15:46
🤗🤗🤗👍👍👍👍🙏🙏
Al H.06/16/2020 15:45
But still... No one can invent toilets 🤔
Surya R.06/16/2020 15:30
😀❤🌞