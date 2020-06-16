back

A Temple Bell You Can Ring Without Touching

By whom the bell tolls? Technology and faith shake hands to keep devotees safe at this Shiva temple in MP. 🔔

06/16/2020 2:57 PM
  • 50.7k
  • 31

Changing India

  1. 3:52

    Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal

  2. 4:22

    Activists Arrested Under Terrorism Laws

  3. 4:47

    Workers Protest Layoffs At H&M Supplier

  4. 3:28

    This Pani Puri Is Covid-19 Safe

  5. 5:35

    Taapsee On The Middle Class & High Power Bills

  6. 5:41

    The Lesser Known Shades Of Ambedkar

Arte - il est temps

24 comments

  • Mark Welsh
    06/23/2020 23:08

    Have you heard of the great opportunity which it's turning a lot of individuals into multimillionaire today with just a minimum of investment.yuor financial struggles will be over,click on the link below for more info https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFGws5maNkEWMvCHsw https://wa.me/15162465594

  • Sourish S.
    06/20/2020 00:15

    😂😁

  • Thunder B.
    06/17/2020 16:25

    DRESS BOUTIQUE 👗/

  • Diya S.
    06/17/2020 12:41

    united we stand ..🙏👏👏👏

  • Anil K.
    06/17/2020 12:29

    Brut what you want to convey by mentioning the religion of that person

  • Vishnuratha P.
    06/17/2020 10:23

    Brut y say muslim man.what he has done is appreciable.but y do u want to mention religion for each and everything??brut stinks

  • Saradha T.
    06/17/2020 05:40

    Common public wants peace Religion is not above humanity. Thy are not interested in roits between two religion. Thy visit one others house, study in one school, grow up, celebrate one others festivals, only some fringe elements n some political parties are creating differences between Religions.

  • Shantha K.
    06/17/2020 03:18

    Super

  • Sunil V.
    06/16/2020 23:41

    Bakwass

  • Reuben B.
    06/16/2020 18:51

    See Ma no hands?

  • Shubham K.
    06/16/2020 17:33

    Matlab muslim man batana jaruri tha ,jat pat sabse pahlle dikhta tumlog ko haad h

  • Wakas A.
    06/16/2020 17:20

    Meanwhile Chinese ringing Indian bells in ladakh 😂😂😂😂

  • Raja R.
    06/16/2020 17:10

    Thanks a lot,Always God be with u.To keep happy,and safe.Thanks

  • Nataraj B.
    06/16/2020 16:53

    And years latter bakths claim technology was created by lord raam !?! But young people always investigate, and These corrona virus is killing all power full gods !!!

  • Muhammad F.
    06/16/2020 16:52

    https://youtu.be/0rPX58E2uJ8

  • Anuj B.
    06/16/2020 16:34

    Wow

  • Meera S.
    06/16/2020 16:26

    Great effort

  • SuchithraMani
    06/16/2020 15:46

    🤗🤗🤗👍👍👍👍🙏🙏

  • Al H.
    06/16/2020 15:45

    But still... No one can invent toilets 🤔

  • Surya R.
    06/16/2020 15:30

    😀❤🌞