A Tiffin Service Which Changed Many Lives...

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a mother-son duo from Mumbai has been providing food to the needy. But there's a heartbreaking reason behind their selfless deed...

29/09/2020 5:27 AM
  • 122.0k
  • 98

85 comments

  • Muhammad J.
    5 hours

    Love and respects from Pakistan

  • Vena M.
    5 hours

    Good job sir

  • Garima B.
    7 hours

    Mom cooks son sells :) good going..have been to your shop lots of times

  • Asra R.
    8 hours

    Great work 👍

  • Chow T.
    9 hours

    U both r so lovely so kind hearted Human, U r doing a beautiful job. May God help u, gives u strength! Best of Luck❤️❤️❤️

  • Sadia K.
    9 hours

    Great job!!

  • Ujjayani S.
    12 hours

    You are awsome man👏

  • Santhi S.
    12 hours

    God bless you and your mother too..

  • Chenoa S.
    17 hours

    These are the real heroes of our time! Much respect to this mother and son 🙏💔

  • Deepa P.
    18 hours

    Proud of you. Keep moving

  • Moumita M.
    18 hours

    Great initiative. 👍 Stay blessed

  • Farida R.
    20 hours

    Mom and son both are angels. I encourage them to be more careful ( better mask and safety shields) because world needs people like you to live long.

  • Prakash P.
    a day

    More power to both of you🙏

  • Vani S.
    a day

    Great job..

  • Xaren N.
    2 days

    20% of INDIAN people are the best in the world, so to say. But the rest 80% of Indias are useless, who even don't know what is humanity.

  • Anthony R.
    2 days

    Bravo bro..salute.. Keep it up. Love nd respect from Pakistan

  • Nripendra S.
    2 days

    GREAT JOB YOUNG MAN. GOD BLESS. PROF N. N.SINGH.KOLKATA.

  • Smita S.
    2 days

    Great and salute.

  • Neelam Y.
    2 days

    Very brave

  • Dilip G.
    2 days

    U guys are real role model...

