A Tiffin Service Which Changed Many Lives...
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a mother-son duo from Mumbai has been providing food to the needy. But there's a heartbreaking reason behind their selfless deed...
29/09/2020 5:27 AM
- 122.0k
- 2.6k
- 98
85 comments
Muhammad J.5 hours
Love and respects from Pakistan
Vena M.5 hours
Good job sir
Garima B.7 hours
Mom cooks son sells :) good going..have been to your shop lots of times
Asra R.8 hours
Great work 👍
Chow T.9 hours
U both r so lovely so kind hearted Human, U r doing a beautiful job. May God help u, gives u strength! Best of Luck❤️❤️❤️
Sadia K.9 hours
Great job!!
Ujjayani S.12 hours
You are awsome man👏
Santhi S.12 hours
God bless you and your mother too..
Chenoa S.17 hours
These are the real heroes of our time! Much respect to this mother and son 🙏💔
Deepa P.18 hours
Proud of you. Keep moving
Moumita M.18 hours
Great initiative. 👍 Stay blessed
Farida R.20 hours
Mom and son both are angels. I encourage them to be more careful ( better mask and safety shields) because world needs people like you to live long.
Prakash P.a day
More power to both of you🙏
Vani S.a day
Great job..
Xaren N.2 days
20% of INDIAN people are the best in the world, so to say. But the rest 80% of Indias are useless, who even don't know what is humanity.
Anthony R.2 days
Bravo bro..salute.. Keep it up. Love nd respect from Pakistan
Nripendra S.2 days
GREAT JOB YOUNG MAN. GOD BLESS. PROF N. N.SINGH.KOLKATA.
Smita S.2 days
Great and salute.
Neelam Y.2 days
Very brave
Dilip G.2 days
U guys are real role model...