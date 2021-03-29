back
A Trafficking Survivor's Love Story
Mukta* was once forced into prostitution, and when she came out on the other side, still in her teens, she thought her life was over. Until she fell in love.
29/03/2021 5:27 AM
- 285.5K
- 2.9K
- 71
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
64 comments
Ayanti D.7 hours
Bharadwaj Dusi
Farhat K.12 hours
Awesome👍
Mohammed E.18 hours
A big heartfelt salutations to this courageous gentleman. May ur love for e/other be blessed n protected from all ills. Tc bsafe.
Rajesh S.a day
Respect for this gentle man...
Manisha D.a day
Beautiful 👏 ❤🤗she was lucky but how many girls like her is lucky? May God bless all !
Pratyay R.a day
And still we as a modern liberal society, can't show her face on camera. Why? Because we are fucking children and will use any chance that we can get to ruin her life.
Elisabeth W.2 days
Very opened minded man and wise. God Bless you and your family.
Haripriya S.2 days
Respect for her husband!! God bless..... 💖💫
Ayotri G.3 days
I wish the world sees more men and women like you two. Who refuses to give up on each other and are in possession of such a progressive outlook. ❤️
Rajani K.3 days
God bless both ❤️
Kunal M.3 days
This is so nice.
Sayani B.3 days
A huge salute to this man. may God bless you with more success and happiness. Stay happy you both ❤️
Sharmila N.3 days
Hats off to the boy
Jjohn K.4 days
@indianfootballteam
Krishnakoli R.4 days
I wish we had more men like him in this world...God bless!
Rida A.4 days
Beautiful god bless you man !
Rafay S.4 days
Many news channels or media won't show this cause they are paid by the goverments to play their news 24/7 they wont show they another part of the society
Sonee M.4 days
Such an amazing person ❤ God bless you
Aditya Singh4 days
persons should be died those forced females in prostitutiom
Sarthak P.4 days
My Hats Off to Guys Like Tapas. He Did What Most Page 3 or People With Money Will Care Two Hoots to Do. Wish & Pray We Have More Men Like Tapas. And Am Proud of the Girl for Her Grit & Patience. God Bless Everyone...