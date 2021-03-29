back

A Trafficking Survivor's Love Story

Mukta* was once forced into prostitution, and when she came out on the other side, still in her teens, she thought her life was over. Until she fell in love.

29/03/2021 5:27 AM
  • 285.5K
  • 71

64 comments

  • Ayanti D.
    7 hours

    Bharadwaj Dusi

  • Farhat K.
    12 hours

    Awesome👍

  • Mohammed E.
    18 hours

    A big heartfelt salutations to this courageous gentleman. May ur love for e/other be blessed n protected from all ills. Tc bsafe.

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

    Respect for this gentle man...

  • Manisha D.
    a day

    Beautiful 👏 ❤🤗she was lucky but how many girls like her is lucky? May God bless all !

  • Pratyay R.
    a day

    And still we as a modern liberal society, can't show her face on camera. Why? Because we are fucking children and will use any chance that we can get to ruin her life.

  • Elisabeth W.
    2 days

    Very opened minded man and wise. God Bless you and your family.

  • Haripriya S.
    2 days

    Respect for her husband!! God bless..... 💖💫

  • Ayotri G.
    3 days

    I wish the world sees more men and women like you two. Who refuses to give up on each other and are in possession of such a progressive outlook. ❤️

  • Rajani K.
    3 days

    God bless both ❤️

  • Kunal M.
    3 days

    This is so nice.

  • Sayani B.
    3 days

    A huge salute to this man. may God bless you with more success and happiness. Stay happy you both ❤️

  • Sharmila N.
    3 days

    Hats off to the boy

  • Jjohn K.
    4 days

    @indianfootballteam

  • Krishnakoli R.
    4 days

    I wish we had more men like him in this world...God bless!

  • Rida A.
    4 days

    Beautiful god bless you man !

  • Rafay S.
    4 days

    Many news channels or media won't show this cause they are paid by the goverments to play their news 24/7 they wont show they another part of the society

  • Sonee M.
    4 days

    Such an amazing person ❤ God bless you

  • Aditya Singh
    4 days

    persons should be died those forced females in prostitutiom

  • Sarthak P.
    4 days

    My Hats Off to Guys Like Tapas. He Did What Most Page 3 or People With Money Will Care Two Hoots to Do. Wish & Pray We Have More Men Like Tapas. And Am Proud of the Girl for Her Grit & Patience. God Bless Everyone...

