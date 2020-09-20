back
A Tragic Exodus But No Government Data On Migrant Deaths
While the government said it did not record how many migrants died in the exodus, news reports and independent databases tried to document the enormous human tragedy.
09/17/2020 11:16 AMupdated: 09/17/2020 11:18 AM
65 comments
Mridul K.09/20/2020 08:27
this is fake news utter rubbish ...
Neeraj S.09/20/2020 04:26
Keep spreading rumours
Praveen N.09/19/2020 19:38
Brute is fueled with hawala funds :) I hope it's not from Pakistan or China
GD S.09/19/2020 19:32
Démonétisation,Gst,lockdown, employment,healthcare, corona comtrol , GDP. This gov has failed im everything apart from hindu muslim or Pakistan politics
Bennett J.09/19/2020 13:05
The government will never talk about or even consider them as citizens, because they live in poverty, they are poor. This happens here in India, and also happens in places like the US and UK. The Economically/Financially Weak section of the society are always left UNHEARD. In the words of Mr. Chetan Bhagat, (From his recent Video, shared by Brut, a day or two ago on FB, Where the writer spoke about Youngsters and the Economy) the Government doesn't take these people SERIOUSLY, why, because they don't have money, they are poor. No one takes these people SERIOUSLY, No one even shows any RESPECT towards these people, And all this only because they are poor, and they don't have money, According Mr. Chetan Bhagat. How Practically and Tactfully Considerate of him to have this kind of a Mindset !!!
Shirley S.09/18/2020 18:14
This Government has brought lot of trouble from when they have come in power
Oommen V.09/18/2020 15:35
These migrants may not in voters list. Or no possibility to convert vote bank. Then why government should have updates?
Gsane K.09/18/2020 13:11
Amar S.09/18/2020 12:47
PM Modi, all his ministers and RSS/BJP are in denial mode. Many poor migrant workers have lost their lives which we have seen on TV. How come government saying they don’t have data. Modi totally lost control over every area. Modi is unfit as PM of one of big democratic country like India 🇮🇳.
Natalia K.09/18/2020 09:18
Economy ki tou maa chu*i padi hai Modi ke waja se 😃
Vivek P.09/18/2020 07:10
Oh...only 2000 people ..that won't shake BJP's vote bank and also most of the voters are urban voters ..so it's fine if BJP does not maintain any data. . Most of the people here are either Bhakts or least care until it happens to them...
Mohammad M.09/18/2020 06:09
Exodusnesia
Ritu C.09/18/2020 06:02
What about those States, despite Strict Lockdown orders from Center, Thrown out Migrants on Road to Die with Hunger & Corona, like Delhi & Bandra in Mumbai. Brut Highlight such Coward actions of States too...
Nabeela09/18/2020 05:35
Incredible leaders 😌
AK B.09/18/2020 04:28
By accepting the great migration they will have to admit failure of their ill-planned Tughlaki order of total lockdown.
Indrani J.09/18/2020 02:18
stop spreading hatred amongst people of India by posting such videos just to instigate and divide people...😡🤬instead let us know what contribution u have given during the pandemic to your own ppl...bloody hypocrites
Jaideep P.09/18/2020 01:05
Modi is a killer! Hang him!
Mahatab K.09/17/2020 20:35
It's so sad to know this
Tamra U.09/17/2020 20:03
It's tragic for the Country; For the People; For Every single migrant who walked back home. The sufferings have been in the atmosphere since long ; Right from the Demonitisation,where people suffered financially at large,then the Inflation that hit the public enormously till date.The GDP literally collapsed giving way to unemployment, hunger,Corruption etc etc.The Delhi riots where so many lost lives and it turned into communal violence destroying the Peace and Unity of the Country. The COVID 19 lockdown further added to the woes and miseries of poor and labour class. The problems should END somewhere where all can survive peacefully.
Imran H.09/17/2020 20:01
The shameless bjp trying to defend themselves shame on these pigs they couldn't saved their own poor people what a digusting pm