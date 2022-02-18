back
A Unique Valentine Wedding
After affirming their love for each other on Valentine’s Day, this transgender couple is moving to Kerala High Court to get their union registered under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.
15/02/2022 4:16 PMupdated: 17/02/2022 5:46 AM
46 comments
John A.6 days
R they from bajrang dal
Ajmal P.7 days
Cocksuckers 🤣
Muhammed A.7 days
Endia, gone case. What's next? (While eating popcorn).
Hemanth P.18/02/2022 05:41
More power to them..🎊
Abhiram S.18/02/2022 03:35
Hinduism is in favour of progressive thinking and there is no homophobia in hinduism..... Government should legalise the marriage.
Abdl R.17/02/2022 17:48
They prefer the way to the manhole than the normal way.
Punam K.17/02/2022 16:26
Finally Indian is coming out of stereotypes... 💕
Prashanth M.17/02/2022 10:00
Please correct the location identity as Trivandrum.They got married in Trivandrum. Kerala is a state and not a place.
Pranav C.17/02/2022 04:16
Congratulations both😘😘😘🎊🎉🎉🎊🎉
Bharat N.16/02/2022 23:57
What is so Funny😡
Nagesh T.16/02/2022 16:30
Too much is too bad
Rosemary P.16/02/2022 15:33
Congrats to the couple❤
Muhammad I.16/02/2022 13:39
Well I am sure this page is Funny🤣
Muhammad I.16/02/2022 13:34
Indians, Indians, Indians, U have done everything,every possible idea brought to life, even You have girls who married with dogs,cows😁 and other animals! Also u literally worship Hollywood actors, cricketers, High Rape cases in South Asia. What can I say now, there is alot to say but so little time!! Btw dont judge me as a Pakistani🤭.
Priyanshu T.16/02/2022 13:21
🏳️⚧️ 🏳️🌈 🇮🇳
Tarikul S.16/02/2022 12:04
❤️
Madhulika K.16/02/2022 10:55
8j.
Aiswarya K.16/02/2022 09:26
♥️
Binoy16/02/2022 08:16
Congratulations ❤️ #🌈
Ramamoorthy V.16/02/2022 06:28
For getting likes and comments don't destroy our Indian culture. Disappointed as this incident happened in God's own country.