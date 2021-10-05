back

A Viral Video, And Then A Birthday Surprise

She went viral for complaining to her husband about not planning a good surprise for her next birthday. So what happened when her birthday actually came along?

05/10/2021 6:18 PM
  • 4M
  • 8.1K

Portraits

  1. 2:12

    Tea With A Side Of Kishore Da

  2. 1:54

    Pakistani Husband’s Viral ‘Errand’ For Wife

  3. 3:02

    When An Indian Met An American Busker

  4. 1:41

    Girl’s Gucci Belt’s Price Shocks Mother

  5. 2:17

    Ramiz Raja On India's Influence On Pakistan Cricket

  6. 4:09

    Meet The 70-Year-Old Solo Traveller

1 comment

  • Ben Jackson
    06/10/2021 04:27

    I can't promise to make you a billionaire But I will teach you how you can work from home and  earn $3,000 and $34,000 in 48hours No scam No referral needed No fee INBOX ME ON👇 +1 (872) 529-8481

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.