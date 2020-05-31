A Waste Picker’s Life During The Pandemic

The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd
Everyone please be aware that Brut India is a news site that steals content from others, edits it and publishes it trying to pass it off as it's own. Check out this video - .
The content of this video was created by me using a remote camera and posted on my personal FB wall (https://www.facebook.com/thesunandosen/posts/10158250789338879?notif_id=1590870002857513¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif) as well as on the page of Tanhau which is my property.
It has been used by Brut India without taking any consent from me and they have intentionally edited the footage to remove the details and distort the story.
Other media houses have taken full permission from me, given credits and published the video in it's original form, for example https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/migrant-family-walking-home-at-night-nearly-crosses-paths-with-leopard-2228892
Unfortunately, despite several people pointing out that the video content has been stolen, Brut India and Brut are not even bothered about replying to this.
Hilldaari is working to improve waste management in hill stations of India. The movement is currently operational in Mussoorie, Dalhousie and Nainital to improve the life chances of 233 waste professionals across these locations. They are training and setting protocols for workers to ensure safety and conducting awareness drives to ensure people continue to segregate waste with a key focus on domestic bio-medical waste.
Sunando S.06/01/2020 04:46
Javed05/31/2020 17:26
Life is hard!
Smith M.05/31/2020 12:34
Dragging bags ?! Why doesn't this woman have some form of transportation like a tiktuk or bike with side cart for waste storage ?
Vikram J.05/31/2020 06:40
https://youtu.be/G-3r7FuRLdg
Luz M.05/31/2020 05:48
We need to appreciate our sanitation department more here in US
Bunty A.05/31/2020 05:37
Big thanks🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Sampu D.05/31/2020 05:34
👍👍
Rajashree M.05/31/2020 05:24
🙏🙏🙏💐
Shailendra K.05/31/2020 05:16
Salute...
Brut India05/29/2020 11:04
