A wedding gift like no other
This brother’s gift moved this bride to tears. 💖
You will like also
How Sanjay Dutt overcame addiction, prison and cancer
"Stop hoping." Sanjay Dutt opened up about some of the toughest moments in his life, and how he overcame them. 🎥: BeerBiceps
My First Viral Video: Distributing Wedding Food
After attending her brother's wedding, Papiya Kar went to a railway station in the middle of the night. This is her telling Brut how her video went viral across India.
This Kashmiri boy cycled his way to glory
A tailor's son from Kashmir seals J&K’s first gold in cycling. This is the story of 18-year-old Adil Altaf...
When a Muslim activist's home was bulldozed
After her family was detained, she realised her home might be bulldozed tomorrow. This is what she went through...
Kashmir Willow bats: From gully cricket to international cricket
Kashmir Willow cricket bats transcend international boundaries. Meet the man who made this possible.
The Ugly Secret Of The Global Cosmetics Industry
These poor children from India’s remote villages pay a very heavy price to make your lipstick shine.
The self-portrait icon who discovered himself through fashion
Sriram was taunted for his skin colour. But nothing could dim his spark. Here’s how he took the internet by storm and made #HarPalFashionable with Fashion on Amazon. Paid partnership with Amazon Fashion India. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
Kashmir 2022: stories of the dead
This is the story of three Kashmiris, their deaths, and the lives they left behind.
She Lost Both Her Parents, Then Topped Her Exams
She lost both her parents to Covid just before her Class 10 exams. Here’s the story of Vanisha Pathak, who scored 99.8%...
Meet the Great Gama Pehlwan
India's undefeated wrestling champion only stepped out of the arena because no one was willing to face him. This is the story of Gama Pehlwan.