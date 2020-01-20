back

A Wedding Mandap In The Mosque

This Hindu wedding got solemnised at the most unusual of places. 😮

01/20/2020 10:40 AM
571 comments

  • Vivek A.
    3 hours

    Its Kerala dude. Brotherhood. Sangh free state. The only state u can find tasty beef fry every hotels. And also highest literacy rated state thats the only reason no sangh mp is from kerala and never will be

  • Zakki H.
    3 hours

    More power to you kerala . Really impressed From Pakistan

  • Sisira D.
    3 hours

    Lets spread this beautiful message to the society... I know only one religion.... Humanity

  • Vilas D.
    3 hours

    Brunt India, India is the secular country, please don't spread such a religious fake news.

  • Renjith N.
    3 hours

    Proud to me malayali ♥️♥️ Proud to be keralalam♥️♥️

  • Helen L.
    3 hours

    Being human ...beautiful

  • Aradhana R.
    4 hours

    I should move to Kerala that is if anyone over there is willing to take me in.

  • Zahoor W.
    4 hours

    Well done. You are showing right path to rest of India.

  • Mady T.
    4 hours

    Good gesture

  • Sairus A.
    4 hours

    Its my Kerala ❤️

  • Nirod K.
    4 hours

    beauty of india.

  • Gaurab S.
    5 hours

    If it happens in UP then we see a memorable photoshop technology!😅

  • Suhail A.
    5 hours

    Incredible India!

  • Vinayak D.
    5 hours

    Nice beautiful.... Devbhoomi

  • Yadagiri Y.
    5 hours

    Restore all the urdu names to its past names, restore temples.., then I agree... 😊 😂 Can you? You got balls to do that? 😂 You'll run aaya.. Commies! Stop your drama....

  • Shabeeb R.
    5 hours

    Proud...💪

  • Samiul S.
    5 hours

    Possible in Kerala no other country possible

  • Pa K.
    6 hours

    Beauty of indians, God bless all the people involved, made my heart mealt man

  • Arnab
    6 hours

    So proud of you guys , being a progressive society. !!

  • Umesh S.
    6 hours

    आपको ये proof नहीं करना है कि हिंदुस्तान आपके बाप का है आपको प्रूफ ये करना है कि आपका बाप 😆हिंदुस्तान का है 😆