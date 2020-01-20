A Wedding Mandap In The Mosque

This Hindu wedding got solemnised at the most unusual of places. 😮
Vivek A.3 hours
Its Kerala dude. Brotherhood. Sangh free state. The only state u can find tasty beef fry every hotels. And also highest literacy rated state thats the only reason no sangh mp is from kerala and never will be
Zakki H.3 hours
More power to you kerala . Really impressed From Pakistan
Sisira D.3 hours
Lets spread this beautiful message to the society... I know only one religion.... Humanity
Vilas D.3 hours
Brunt India, India is the secular country, please don't spread such a religious fake news.
Renjith N.3 hours
Proud to me malayali ♥️♥️ Proud to be keralalam♥️♥️
Helen L.3 hours
Being human ...beautiful
Aradhana R.4 hours
I should move to Kerala that is if anyone over there is willing to take me in.
Zahoor W.4 hours
Well done. You are showing right path to rest of India.
Mady T.4 hours
Good gesture
Sairus A.4 hours
Its my Kerala ❤️
Nirod K.4 hours
beauty of india.
Gaurab S.5 hours
If it happens in UP then we see a memorable photoshop technology!😅
Suhail A.5 hours
Incredible India!
Vinayak D.5 hours
Nice beautiful.... Devbhoomi
Yadagiri Y.5 hours
Restore all the urdu names to its past names, restore temples.., then I agree... 😊 😂 Can you? You got balls to do that? 😂 You'll run aaya.. Commies! Stop your drama....
Shabeeb R.5 hours
Proud...💪
Samiul S.5 hours
Possible in Kerala no other country possible
Pa K.6 hours
Beauty of indians, God bless all the people involved, made my heart mealt man
Arnab6 hours
So proud of you guys , being a progressive society. !!
Umesh S.6 hours
आपको ये proof नहीं करना है कि हिंदुस्तान आपके बाप का है आपको प्रूफ ये करना है कि आपका बाप 😆हिंदुस्तान का है 😆