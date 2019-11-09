A Whole Lotta Potholes

Five times Indians found unusual ways to protest against potholes. 😛
35 comments
Sujeet P.4 days
Every state should follow Maharashtra model
Hurra J.5 days
Government doesn't care It's more interested in article abrogation, CAB, babri masjid etc Dangaas
Krishna S.5 days
we already lost biggest lottry of our life because we born in india...
Devanshu M.12/11/2019 09:08
MNS thug life😂🙌
Vivek K.12/11/2019 05:42
MNS did good by digging more potholes, I said this bcoz in a month we will enter in 2020 and in a city like Mumbai the roads r not good, that's shameful thing on politicians, I am not fan of MNS neither of any political group. If they fail to develop main cities then the rural areas or villages are far out of the mind .
Hari G.12/10/2019 11:01
We are Indian and we are used to potholes we never asked clean roads hence we don't get and I think we should not demand smooth roads do we really need that..🤔😠
Tharini T.12/09/2019 15:48
Last one is unacceptable.. If you can't help don't create problems.. 😡
Ankit K.12/09/2019 13:23
Hassi aa rhi mc..jis din tu nahi... Tere koi kribi ristedaar rode accident se marega to tujhe pta chalega Ab hs..mc
Sneha H.12/09/2019 10:23
achhe din is coming?
Shashank R.12/08/2019 02:35
Any one man making difference
Martin J.12/07/2019 03:27
Both Spaceman and mermaid felt more creative and funny. Yes finding it funny on dangerous situation😐
Deepak K.12/06/2019 22:33
Do whatever, our corrupted politicians and contractors never change. Shameless fellows.
Sonu P.12/03/2019 10:31
Sahi hai bc aisa hi krna chahiye
Yuvraj S.12/02/2019 18:21
Out of 5 , 3 are in karnataka. Awwwwww mah karnataka nice ❤😎
Prajod P.11/26/2019 17:48
Let's face it, the fact is all these so called protests just PR stunts for social media likes and maybe a big boss entry and people are going gaga over these dumb stunts. Like someone mentioned here a guy whose son died due to potholes is filling up potholes. Thats real protest. We are paying taxes to maintain roads which govt isn't doing so we fill up the potholes and then force the govt to either act out of shame or forget getting taxes from us.
Bishal M.11/13/2019 17:20
MNS chutiya Gaya hai😂😂😂
Jaswant S.11/13/2019 15:03
Arrange odi cricket match and see how ball bat boundry wicket keeping all player in proper head gears send phtogrps in sports magazine collection money Rude repirs
Harish H.11/13/2019 13:16
And the f**king government's don't even bother..
Farid H.11/13/2019 02:28
Both Indian and Pakistan road condition the same ,spending billions of dollars on arming themselves
Brut India11/11/2019 13:09
