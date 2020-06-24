Aanchal Gangwal, The Air Force Pilot

The Pilot Who Flew Indians Home
Madhur R.5 days
She is not a pilot , ground duty branch
Ruby M.07/06/2020 08:45
Congrats Ms.Aanchal
Sandra M.07/06/2020 01:46
Wonderful woman jai hind
Kareem M.07/04/2020 17:25
Congrats to the Officer. Its a great success story from humble beginning.there is a correction, heading is given as 'Air Force pilot' though she has been commissioned in to Admin branch (Ground duty).Also, the first rank an officer starts career in IAF is 'flying officer, but not necessary all of them belong to flying branch.'wings' on the chest identifies flying pilots.
Viloo S.07/04/2020 13:14
Congratulations
Ravi R.07/03/2020 15:08
Hat trick, Many Congratulations
Baljeet L.07/02/2020 04:57
Proud of you,god bless you
Zehra A.07/01/2020 17:14
Commendable. So proud
Lakshmi M.07/01/2020 13:00
Great
Ratharaja R.07/01/2020 11:15
Good job sis🥰
Vidhya G.07/01/2020 10:16
Hats off to u
Esther J.07/01/2020 05:47
This tea seller does not have a daughter to feel proud. He feels proud at stealing, fooling, lying, deceiving, money laundering, etc etc. He can learn from this SHIVANGI SINGH's dad how to be a model father or even a man. CONGRATULATIONS !!!
K S.07/01/2020 05:27
Congratulatios! Proud of you Sister . Big Salute to you 🤘
Charmi S.06/30/2020 09:45
Congrats
Sunita K.06/30/2020 03:41
Proud of u
Prateek T.06/29/2020 23:52
her achievement is amazing. Flying officer is her rank in the air force. She is not a pilot. Please report correctly
Parvathi B.06/29/2020 19:02
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Sharmila C.06/29/2020 17:31
Women power
Thakur R.06/29/2020 17:28
Wow what a Lioness 🐅
Jaya06/29/2020 16:55
Hats off to Aanchal Gangwal daughter of tea-seller father for passing with flying colours & MERIT & b'cmg AIR FORCE PILOT.