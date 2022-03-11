back

AAP’s Davids vs. Punjab's Goliaths

When a phone repairer, a farmer and a social worker dethroned Punjab's heavyweights.

11/03/2022 6:37 PM
314 comments

  • Tayyub U.
    a day

    superb!!! bog love big respect from Azad Kashmir Pakistan 🇵🇰❤🙏

  • Rohit S.
    a day

    Are you trying to show that Politics is a business or are you trying to show that the people weren't aware as to whom they voted ? Are you trying to show that This winning candidate will remain this poor even though he has become an MLA ? Are you trying to show that this is the first instance that a person like this has won an election ? Are you trying to show that it's because of his candidature that he won and not because people were tired of ALTERNATIVES ? Are you trying to show that without rallies elections can be won ? Are you trying to show that National level adds works more than local levels ? Are you trying to show that he will not do any GHOTALAS in the future ? Are you trying to show that the IPS will again be dictated by People repairing mobile phones ? Are you trying to show that people may not know anything but it's all about the timing ?

  • Dipti D.
    a day

    Only Kejriwal knows how to turn a common man into a cunning n corrupt man.

  • Anil H.
    2 days

    Kejrival sir....❤❤❤

  • Abdullah A.
    2 days

    Excellent.

  • Tushar S.
    2 days

    Waise he aapne PM railway station mein chai bechte the 😁😁😁

  • Shoaib S.
    2 days

    Best of luck to Kejrewal. Best Wishes from Pakistan

  • Qamar S.
    2 days

    Congrats To All n AaP 💪💐👍 InquilaB Zindabad👏🤲💚

  • Viswas M.
    2 days

    AK and AAP team True visionaries

  • Pelungbe Z.
    2 days

    ❤️ AAP looking forwards for ur arrival in north east India 🥺

  • Rajeev R.
    2 days

    MODI JI BHI KUCH AISE HI THE......USS SAMAY KA HAWABAAZI SABKO BHAARI PADA AAJ ISILIYE ABHI SE KUCH MAT BOLO ...... UPPER POST MILNE KE BAAD SAB BADAL JAATA HAI 2 SAAL BAAD SABKA KAAM BOLEGA YA YE BOLENGE ....TABHI KUCH BOLA JAA SAKTA HAI...

  • Richard R.
    2 days

    Punjab ignored a real paternal caretaker like captain Amarender singh for this drunkard druggie AAP ?!! DRUNK VOTERS...now punjab khalistani shit will get free flow of drugs weapons etc..

  • Brut India
    2 days

    The man who drove AAP from Delhi to Punjab:

  • Rajat G.
    2 days

    Biggest challenge is to still keep them 'AAM' after coming into power

  • Selvan D.
    3 days

    Humble request sir u went for darna against black money where the money went now speech or debit against that

  • Aarfan M.
    3 days

    Believe me this all is to sweep congress from opposition in 2024...expect Punjab other 4 states people were sleeping?

  • Arsalan J.
    3 days

    I M Pakistan love this man

  • Richard R.
    3 days

    Punjab headed for Hell...Punjab Banegaa Khalistan....!!!! this will bring in more Drugs weapons n violence....Shameless voters neglected Captain Amarender singh for a drunk low IQ comedian...SHAME

  • Ahmed T.
    3 days

    Aur fir aate Hain UP , uttarkand,Manipur ke voters jho sirf bhagwagiri ke khatir vote Kiya aur uska inaam agle din petrol diesel gas price hike hogaya ...

  • Honey D.
    3 days

    History made,!

