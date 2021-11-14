AAP's Hindutva Push Before 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
BJP's Sequeal
तू ईसाई से हिन्दू कब बन गया
Aree iski nani ne nahi roka
Hanuman g nhi ho skta ..
Inka naam traffic signal hona chahye , itni jaldi rang badalte hai ye
And apparently an IIT grad. *sighs
I wonder why they have stopped recruiting the "slapping and ink throwing buddy" i miss those kiddish stunts from the aam nautanki party 🤣 these are such a mature nautanki.
If hypocrisy needs some more synonyms, better write khujliwal's name in dictionary 😂
ખોટી નો છે....
He is genuinely a good human being, his taughts,his words are so genuine,logical,his only aim is man should live a righteous life,there is no politics of religion, mamata bannerji and kejriwal should together form a political party and fight 2024 lok sabra elections, mamata bannerji must become prime Minister and kejriwal as home minister
Paltu ram...chunavi hindu h ye
There's nothing to be amazed here. Bjp and rss through their sheer hardwork have shifted or one must say pushed the agenda towards hardcore hindu politics and legetamized the hindutva politics . So for the sake of existence it has become a neccesity for the centrist parties like Congress and aap to repolish themselves, in order to present themselves as pro hindu. That's why they follow soft hindutva.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 oh man, whats wrong with you. No doubt i will give my vote to aap but why are you so religious now. Why this kind of political stunts. Now u are also hanuman bhakt, ram bhakt. These things are not for you man. U r intelligent person. This shows Ram ke naam pe vote. Don't mix Politics with Religious things.
Nahi milega bhai vote tuje 🤣🤣🤣
Now its time to change aam admi party colour from blue to saffron
good man going waste
He will say he will renovate mathua Kashi like ayodhya.. 🤣🤣😂
Just because 25-30% Hindus got untied and every one becomes Hindus . Think what will happen when 50% Hindus get united. At least narrative of appeasement changed .thats what was needed from last 70 years.. those who used to insult Hindus for votes now Turing into full fledged Hindus for votes
Keep this up and Who knows he may start kar seba for mathura saying KRISHNA LALLA HUM AYENGE.....
Off course !!
Ab aaya na line pe 😂
56 comments
