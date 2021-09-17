back
AAP’s Power Play For Uttar Pradesh
“Will give 300 units of free electricity if AAP comes to power,” Manish Sisodia adopts the Delhi formula to woo Uttar Pradesh voters.
17/09/2021 5:04 PM
- 23.8K
- 579
- 99
95 comments
Arup B.3 days
Ye admi vote mang ne ke liye aya hey ki vikh dene???
Nishant G.3 days
They are just targeting poor people just because they are vote banks. Ultimately the middle class tax payers will pay for that electricity. But then again, be it modi or kejriwal, our votes are like peanuts against millions of poor and uneducated people voting randomly. This is the reason we've been consistently getting foolish politicians all the time.
Vijin S.4 days
Electricity is fundamental right. Without electricity no digital India.
Narendra N.4 days
And after 300 you will cahrge 300 units currrt bill from 301 units
Shivam T.5 days
This man is not talking about govt schools & hospitals, the outmost necessities of the state. disappointed 😢
Abdul H.5 days
Well , atleast they’re providing something, the only things vin diesel knows is to change place names and ban beef.
Jay N.6 days
First of all have they done in Delhi too ?
Sumayya S.6 days
Sir ji 300 Ram mandir ka waada kro to baat bane Ham bhukhe, nange, berozgaar, anpad reh skte hai pr ghanta bjana nhi chhod sakte
Amitraj S.6 days
Then, how is the Aap govt. gonna counterbalance if electricity is to be made free for UP wasi? Free electricity for farmers is, however and indeed, a good decision...
Umesh A.6 days
It seems he is saying do crime for next 6 months and I'll bail out when I'll be in power. This is such an old school way of doing politics. But sadly, it's still working. We are paying tax for nation development or for charity?
Ashutosh S.6 days
Ja na sale😂😂 Bijli kya Ghar mein baith kr bana rha h tu 😂 Hum khush h Uttar Pradesh mein Tumhari sarkaar ayi to yaha bhi dange karwa degi 😂😂 Hum khuddar log h muftkhori ki adat nahi dalni
Varun G.6 days
Bhai jiske bhi bill zero aae hain kripya karke apna bill share karein Facebook per
CA K.6 days
Chu..... . MC ...BC ...Sirji... AAP sirji... work for next generation development... not FC...MC...UR..... MC...
Sanjay D.6 days
All India Electricity Free
Anish U.6 days
Chal jhute 😂😂
Rajput K.6 days
Yupp electricity is a necessity ..free it only if uhh have ability to provide green energy...!!
Shail J.6 days
Better than Yogi
Shahmeraz A.6 days
Bad is better than worse....
Preett P.7 days
Bad me yahi bolega....Govt employees ko salary dene ke liye funds nahi ha...
Srijana S.7 days
It's high time Arvind Kejriwal changed the name of his political party from Aam Aadmi Party to Bijli Aadmi Party😂😂😂