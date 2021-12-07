back
Abhijit Banerjee On What Is Success
"We're in a time of extreme pain in India." Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee spoke at convocation ceremony, and told the students his recipe for success... 👀
07/12/2021 10:12 AM
- 3:19
34 comments
Uday J.2 days
Well obviously, both economist and economy fall flat in front of the .
Bhaswati S.3 days
Great advice!
Nabeel A.6 days
Victor R.08/12/2021 04:26
Inspiring
Sathyendra Y.08/12/2021 04:12
Homeless..where to keep books...Tribute Great Britain...subcontinent HDI...140
Priyanka C.07/12/2021 18:54
He tried to explain in such a simple way ‘ how to deal with life’ for the young people in India. The education bubble has created so many different layers in our society. I hope young students will understand this and not run after only success.
Niita P.07/12/2021 16:58
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/asian-america/harvard-adds-caste-bias-protections-graduate-student-workers-rcna7279
Harmeet S.07/12/2021 16:46
I didn't knew that we are living in extreme pain 😂😂😂😂😂
Karan K.07/12/2021 15:15
I hope Mamta Didi can hear your great pain! Because she's getting way ahead of herself without showing a single ounce of development for WB!
Manoj B.07/12/2021 14:54
Joker ! Seems ur hate campaign doesn't get completed without making insinuating remarks towards Gujrat n supreme leader who comes from that state.
Rumi C.07/12/2021 13:28
looks like you are a troll who has no idea about Banerjee’s work and hates Bengal and Bengalis. Well, you have a keyboard even if you do not have half a brain.
John D.07/12/2021 13:23
Sonali D.07/12/2021 12:55
With due respect Sir you being a noble laureate and that too in economics you belong to bengal and you have visited rural bengal also and nevertheless whole nation rural or urban more or less is in a very painful situation economically...it will be really inspiring and helpful it you can think and do something to uplift this painful crisis...listening to your advice on how to be successful brings the thought in mind...TWO NOBLE LAUREATE FROM INDIA AND THAT TOO IN ECONOMICS STILL INDIA HEADING THE WORLD HUNGER LIST
Sumer S.07/12/2021 12:55
Brut India07/12/2021 12:52
This is what the Nobel prize winner had to say about demonetisation: https://theprint.in/india/economics-nobel-abhijit-banerjee-modi-govt-demonetisation/305786/
Devdeep S.07/12/2021 12:13
Mahmood S.07/12/2021 12:02
Thanks for your advice
Vispi N.07/12/2021 11:50
This joker rose up becsuse of his second wife. He divorced his first wife for Ester Duflo.
Neeraj S.07/12/2021 11:40
Awww... Such an emotional trauma for the Jihadis, Urban Naxals & Librandus. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Mohan M.07/12/2021 11:33
I will try Socialist Abhijit Banerjee's cooking anyday to his discredited economic policies. 😂