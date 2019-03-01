back
Abhinandan’s Parents Cheered On Delhi Flight
This is what happened when the parents of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman boarded the flight to Delhi from Chennai on Thursday night. They were headed to the Wagah border to pick up their son, captured in Pakistan two days ago. 👪👏
03/01/2019 11:05 AM
Shantanu J.04/08/2019 20:06
You know Kashmir will never be completely India's when you hear locals shouting Pakistan zindabad.
Abdul W.03/15/2019 12:23
Indian media raise a voice for war against Pakistan. Politicians raise a war against Pakistan if they deny to release Soldier Abhinandan. But soldier Abhinandan says our war only with terrorism not with Pakistan😂😅 South Indian hai Seena thaan ke sach bOlta hai. Aur BJP + media ki pOl kholta hai thik hai. North indian politicians ki tarah hide n seek nahi khelta hai thik hai🙄😛😝
Brut India03/06/2019 12:44
The story about the lynching of the Pakistani pilot may have been fabricated, Newslaundry reports. https://www.newslaundry.com/2019/03/05/why-claims-about-the-paf-pilots-lynching-dont-add-up
Jav I.03/05/2019 11:08
Muhammad N.03/04/2019 16:39
It was not crahed morons it was shot by PAF
Karthikeyan C.03/04/2019 15:11
That'sa tamilan (don't judge books page cover it's bro)
Apoorva P.03/04/2019 11:57
Some heroes dont wear capes
Mustafa M.03/04/2019 11:23
In your dreams
Brut India03/04/2019 11:12
The Pakistani pilot who was shot down the same day as Wing Commander Varthaman met a very different fate: https://www.timesnownews.com/india/article/indian-air-force-wing-commander-abhinandan-varthaman-mig-21-loc-pok-nowshera-kashmir-iaf-paf-pakistan-air-force-f-16-pilot-shahzaz-ud-din-lynched/375690
Mustafa M.03/04/2019 10:53
You guys lost what is this drama
Iram F.03/04/2019 01:01
پاکستان میں کسی پائلٹ کو ہیرو بننے کے لیے راشد منہاس کی طرح جان دینی پڑتی ہے یا ایم ایم عالم کی طرح پانچ جہاز گرانے کا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کرنا پڑتا ہے۔۔۔ بھارت میں ہیرو بننے کے لیے اپنا جہاز کسی پاکستانی پائیلٹ کے ہاتھوں تباہ کرواکر، عوام سے چماٹ کھانے پڑتے ہیں۔ اسکے بعد پاکستانی فوج کے ہاتھوں قیدی بن کر ان کی پیش کی گئی چائے کو سڑڑ سڑڑ کرکے پینا پڑتا ہے۔۔۔ لو جی، بن گئے آپ بھارت کی چول عوام کے ہیرو۔۔۔!!! شہزاد حسین
Shivashankar S.03/03/2019 13:54
Vande Mataram
Faisu F.03/02/2019 05:31
Not crushed shot down by Pakistan haha
Fahad U.03/01/2019 23:26
Knal D.03/01/2019 21:31
God bless them and their son
Anamika D.03/01/2019 19:37
Hello people.... 🙏 Please act as a responsible citizen. Stop sharing personal/family details about IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan.... The nation is proud of youn We are blessed to have such brave and strong Personalities....
Mohsin S.03/01/2019 19:26
Crap
Ramkrishna S.03/01/2019 18:29
Jai ho birjawan pilot fighter Abhinandanko.......
Jabeen S.03/01/2019 17:01
We welcome you sir and thanks to our stupid media for making us feel terrible all the time
Brut India03/01/2019 16:55
