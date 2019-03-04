back

Abhinandan Varthaman’s Moustache Becomes A Rage

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return from Pakistan made a profound impression on India’s moustache preferences. ✂️✂️✂️

03/04/2019 1:27 PM
  • 1.1m
  • 309

And even more

  1. In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

  2. A Brave Forest Officer Rescued This Crocodile

  3. Ethiopia Set A World Record in Planting Trees

  4. Kaziranga Wild Animals Fight Assam Flood Fury

  5. Tap At A Time, This Good Samaritan Fixes Leaks

  6. Sun-Rise On Nagpur Metro’s Track

230 comments

  • Anser K.
    04/03/2019 10:28

    India main sunny leone i woh bhi india walon ki heroine bn gai abhy yeh hai okat ap logon ki kuttay wali jab hui india i heroine bn gai usi tarha tm logon ka abhi nandan hai hahahahaha😂😂😂😂

  • Fauzia F.
    03/30/2019 14:15

    Hero??? Wow... seriously... had he shot down a Pakistani jet they would have made him Their Bhagwan... lol

  • Bhim B.
    03/27/2019 08:21

    Pagal ho gaye

  • Tamizh M.
    03/26/2019 22:21

    Tamil movie singam hero police officer style hi

  • Asif I.
    03/26/2019 19:24

    Hahaha very funny

  • Hanamant K.
    03/26/2019 15:03

    ಃಧಯ

  • Qazi N.
    03/26/2019 11:03

    hahahahahahahhahah pagal india walay heroo nhi bikul zerooo haa paglo kiya kiya haa k ap log heroo samaj rahay ho os ko ghadoooo mardar chod

  • Nauman A.
    03/25/2019 15:12

    Now indian army realized what is different between films and in reality LOVE#Abhinandan#Love pakistan army

  • Sufaid A.
    03/25/2019 01:38

    Chowkidaar chor gddaar sheana ka hatteaara haiy

  • Abraham J.
    03/24/2019 21:05

    Indians don't have fucking brain lol fuck I'm an Indian lmao but I'm not like those fools anyway

  • Suleman M.
    03/24/2019 04:01

    Not crashed instead shot down by PAF JF-17 for violating

  • Muhamed R.
    03/24/2019 03:35

    🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶😂

  • Muhamed R.
    03/24/2019 03:35

    Anand Rathnam neeyum ithu maari vachukko ya 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • R M.
    03/23/2019 19:42

    MIG fucked F16 😂

  • V R.
    03/23/2019 14:54

    supper super

  • Kamrul M.
    03/23/2019 01:10

    Or keya basket khaiaga

  • Rayappa R.
    03/21/2019 12:57

    Nice yar

  • Sagar R.
    03/20/2019 13:28

    Jay hind

  • Ramakanth R.
    03/19/2019 16:53

    Making mustache like him doesn't stand r b like him ..

  • Maran
    03/18/2019 13:40

    Meesa vacha matum pothathu