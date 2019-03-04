Abhinandan Varthaman’s Moustache Becomes A Rage

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return from Pakistan made a profound impression on India’s moustache preferences. ✂️✂️✂️
230 comments
Anser K.04/03/2019 10:28
India main sunny leone i woh bhi india walon ki heroine bn gai abhy yeh hai okat ap logon ki kuttay wali jab hui india i heroine bn gai usi tarha tm logon ka abhi nandan hai hahahahaha😂😂😂😂
Fauzia F.03/30/2019 14:15
Hero??? Wow... seriously... had he shot down a Pakistani jet they would have made him Their Bhagwan... lol
Bhim B.03/27/2019 08:21
Pagal ho gaye
Tamizh M.03/26/2019 22:21
Tamil movie singam hero police officer style hi
Asif I.03/26/2019 19:24
Hahaha very funny
Hanamant K.03/26/2019 15:03
ಃಧಯ
Qazi N.03/26/2019 11:03
hahahahahahahhahah pagal india walay heroo nhi bikul zerooo haa paglo kiya kiya haa k ap log heroo samaj rahay ho os ko ghadoooo mardar chod
Nauman A.03/25/2019 15:12
Now indian army realized what is different between films and in reality LOVE#Abhinandan#Love pakistan army
Sufaid A.03/25/2019 01:38
Chowkidaar chor gddaar sheana ka hatteaara haiy
Abraham J.03/24/2019 21:05
Indians don't have fucking brain lol fuck I'm an Indian lmao but I'm not like those fools anyway
Suleman M.03/24/2019 04:01
Not crashed instead shot down by PAF JF-17 for violating
Muhamed R.03/24/2019 03:35
🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶😂
Muhamed R.03/24/2019 03:35
Anand Rathnam neeyum ithu maari vachukko ya 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
R M.03/23/2019 19:42
MIG fucked F16 😂
V R.03/23/2019 14:54
supper super
Kamrul M.03/23/2019 01:10
Or keya basket khaiaga
Rayappa R.03/21/2019 12:57
Nice yar
Sagar R.03/20/2019 13:28
Jay hind
Ramakanth R.03/19/2019 16:53
Making mustache like him doesn't stand r b like him ..
Maran03/18/2019 13:40
Meesa vacha matum pothathu