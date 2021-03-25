back
ABVP Falsely Accuse Nuns Of Religious Conversion In UP
Falsely accused of religious conversion, four Christian women were harassed by ABVP workers and taken off a train in Uttar Pradesh. This prompted strong reactions from political leaders...
25/03/2021 4:27 PM
1093 comments
Diganta T.2 days
ABVP should try vigilanting the rape of Hindu Women every other day in UP. Spineless Idiots
Raj P.3 days
Be careful for such ladies who talk so sweet and then tell to convert Take action on them and stop conversion in Kerala
Zaheer I.3 days
India the rapist nation Modi the dictator Jogi the harami The most barbaric country in the world Shame on India
Saud S.3 days
Chutiyaooo sirf idhar maachooodo ... bakar badwooo
Mohd A.3 days
Poor sisters! Shocked but not surprised!
Himanshu S.3 days
Please provide employment for those guys who took the responsibility of searching those so called alleged traffickers. By this you can have two things. 1.Employment for those unemployed persons. 2. Law will be handled by people who are supposed to do it. Police/RPF Not any other random guy
Raman K.3 days
Some antisocial individuals have become contractors of their religion.
Mohammed S.3 days
Girls are converting into other religions becuse these type of abvp gundusss😂
Meena M.3 days
They are just being oversmart
Sameer M.3 days
Inn bhn ke lodo ki gand m har jgah kedda kat ta h chain se rha ni jata inn bhdwo se
Sunny J.3 days
We Christians gonna suffer heavy persecution soon in India ...... When a Christian gets converted to Hinduism in America or Russia no one ask them but rather get praised for it , and when a Hindu or anyone from other religions by their own choice accept Jesus they get attacked for their decision....and also same dailogue"rice bag convert"....still those who accuse are not blind they can see that there are also non Christian people from rich background who accepted Jesus afterwards in their life they didn't get paid for it.
Aftab S.3 days
ya sab aam hai up mein
Md N.4 days
Sister: we gone through training to bcom a good sister . Rioter : we r saving our relegions.
Asutosh P.4 days
When they killed sadhus Brut India is silent On Bhinsa Riots biased media is silent This is how Secularism acts in India
Dipankar M.4 days
Mother fucker racist... Son of a Moron
Raj K.4 days
Is this Hinduism, if yes ,I don't want to be a Hindu.
Himanshu S.4 days
No mercy for these Conversion People, One thing is for sure, they are not innocent
Thonoor R.4 days
Conversion is violence. Look what this missionaries did to natives in America, south America,Africa and Australia. Tell them to live life's of example and not convert people and bring cultural conflicts. Even the UN has recognised CULTURAL GENOCIDE being perpetrated by this religious bigots.
Pradeep P.4 days
All of you who are trying to condemn to hindus, must watch " infidel" . No indian nuns will ever go to middle east...
Rose K.4 days
It's so dis heartening to see humans turning into creatures when God created us he said this is the most beautiful thing God created.. but look we humans are trying to create n protect our God who created us.. one of the worst reality in the world.