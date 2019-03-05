back
ABVP Insults Professor Over Social Media Post
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, punished a Karnataka college professor for a social media post. 📱😑
03/05/2019 6:28 AM
Suresh Y.03/27/2019 09:46
Show the both side of story you biased Brutt bc.. You always stood up for anti nationalist..
Rahul S.03/27/2019 06:12
That professor is asshole now show the other side of the story and plz removie that sad instrumental music to make this video more sad he need to be punish mr.admin now show us his tweet
Chakdat M.03/27/2019 05:55
কিদেশরেভাইএসবকিহছেছরেভাই
Sharan K.03/27/2019 05:15
All nation lovers just unfollow this brut india..
Prasanna K.03/27/2019 05:03
😠😠😠
Narendrakumar S.03/27/2019 00:47
Right thing done by ABVP. Nation First
Prashik S.03/26/2019 17:27
modi bhgav
Praveen S.03/26/2019 16:39
You did posted good video which must be lesson to such anti-nationalists, thank you dear admin for supporting us and spreading our agenda to society....
Atharva K.03/26/2019 15:28
ABVP rejected all this false claims
Pavan S.03/26/2019 13:32
Nim sir nodole
Jaya K.03/26/2019 06:46
Brut India is so biased that they show Anti nationals as patriot's great keep up the good work , this incident happened in Karnataka the professor praised Pakistan so the students went against him and asked him to feel sorry for that but you fucking Brut India spreading fake news against BJP and ABVP shame on you B_s...!
Aakash J.03/25/2019 17:14
Loved the action taken by ABVP....
Krishnamohan N.03/25/2019 17:12
Tupas modhi
Rohit R.03/25/2019 11:01
Very good
Sanjay K.03/25/2019 05:54
रNDTV का न्यूज़ है देशद्रोही चैनल देशद्रोही को सपोर्ट करेगा और उसमें सुअर को ज्यादा सपोर्ट करेगा
Omi M.03/25/2019 04:01
Well done boys Great Job ABVP Karataka ! Students Power Is Nations Power Bharat Mata Ki Jai
Mohan N.03/25/2019 03:47
Well done abvp
Mohammed N.03/24/2019 19:03
ABHI V SRM NHI AYI TO JAKR GNDI GTR ME DUB MRO BJP RSS K CHMCHO 1 PROFECER PAIR CHU RHA H
Ashish B.03/24/2019 19:03
Brut plz show both the sides of any story.. Don't represent news as ppl r suffering without a reason!! (This could be true sometimes) And one thing for sure if u r living in India then u should respect our great country at any cost!!
Ravi K.03/24/2019 18:21
Jai abvp