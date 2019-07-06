back

AC Leak Dumps Water on Train Passengers

This viral video of a flooding Sanghmitra Express compartment shows that Indian trains are still not up to speed. 💦

07/06/2019 10:57 AM
  • 435.0k
  • 160

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

131 comments

  • Tanisha B.
    08/07/2019 09:47

    Dooars e ei haal hole mojai alada guys xD :'34

  • Priya D.
    08/05/2019 10:26

    dekh akbar... 😫

  • Vishal V.
    08/04/2019 09:58

    Modi ji ka vikas beh kar nikal raha hai

  • Vina C.
    08/03/2019 02:35

    Nothing is impossible in Indian train 👍😆

  • Milu P.
    08/02/2019 13:48

    Bad

  • Albert P.
    07/31/2019 17:58

    It's like mom's wake up call in the morning...

  • Raaman J.
    07/28/2019 05:26

    mera desh mahan.............?

  • Pradeep R.
    07/27/2019 05:13

    This happens only in India

  • Rajnish A.
    07/27/2019 04:22

    Yaha chalegi bullet tarin 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Gopal S.
    07/24/2019 03:53

    Dijital india nahana ka lia bathuram jana kee jurarat nahi

  • Arka S.
    07/22/2019 17:44

    vai dekh eta

  • Arun K.
    07/14/2019 19:45

    Jo hai wahi nahi chal ta hai inse ..chale hain bullet train chalane 54k tress kaat ke...Achhe din ka result hai ye 🤣🤣

  • Ishwar C.
    07/14/2019 15:05

    Bhai log railway me monsoon aa geya hy

  • Sagar A.
    07/13/2019 20:01

    Negative brut

  • Ritu S.
    07/11/2019 18:07

    payal

  • Rashid R.
    07/09/2019 08:12

    Wow its freshwater

  • Srinivas A.
    07/09/2019 05:23

    This is called "Make in india"

  • Mahesh G.
    07/09/2019 03:53

    Without any extra charges they are providing shower bath that too on your berth, still you have problem

  • Anurag D.
    07/08/2019 19:51

    Direct RO water :P

  • Azhar N.
    07/08/2019 16:00

    tere sath hona chahiye😅😂😂😂😂