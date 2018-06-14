back

According to Rahul Gandhi...

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi tried to share an empowering message with disadvantaged communities, but he distorted facts in a way that some found more hilarious than inspiring.

06/14/2018 1:30 AM
  • 353.3k
  • 1.4k

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

1129 comments

  • Srijon P.
    04/14/2019 10:17

    say abt kapil sibbal

  • Alvira H.
    02/15/2019 19:39

    What's the use of studying in high end schools and colleges and still pronouncing coca cola as kokka koula. He was a pharmacist not a shikanji bechnry wala.. please get facts before babbling out..

  • Gursheel S.
    08/19/2018 02:11

    .

  • Narayanankutty M.
    07/01/2018 09:14

    Fool, lier

  • Narayanankutty M.
    07/01/2018 09:13

    He was not a drug trafficker or money ( dollar) launderer like Rahul Khan. If vajpayeeji had not saved him he would have been in u s jail for 128 years

  • Abhishek M.
    06/22/2018 18:07

    Isko exactly bolna kya

  • Prashant M.
    06/22/2018 07:39

    Kaha tha yeh gyan jab 60 saalon se zyada iss desk ko sirf apni jeb garam karne tijori samjhi thi. Jab tab kuch nahi kar paaye toh kabhi na kuch kar paoge.

  • Amit A.
    06/21/2018 17:58

    Abe pagal 60 saal tum log ne kuch kiya nai toh na. BTW nice gyaan😂🤣

  • Kulvinder S.
    06/21/2018 10:20

    Jajib admi hai bhai

  • Sukamal R.
    06/21/2018 07:03

    Who is the script writer for pappu ? He should be given bharat ratna .

  • Sanjay T.
    06/21/2018 06:51

    Is bewkoof ko pm banna hai 😀😀 harami thodi to sharam kar

  • Ishwar K.
    06/21/2018 06:23

    वह तो शिकंजी बेच के को को कोला बनाता था तूने क्या बेच के प्रेसिडेंट बना भाई

  • Manoj G.
    06/21/2018 06:21

    Lol

  • Kalyan A.
    06/21/2018 06:03

    Can't stop laughing

  • Chand G.
    06/21/2018 05:53

    Bahut maja aya

  • Bony P.
    06/21/2018 05:48

    Pagla choda

  • Krunal U.
    06/21/2018 05:34

    Mukesh Ambani Pehle Cng Rikshaw ka Oil bechte the bad me Unhone Oil Refinry start ki...

  • Ashok K.
    06/21/2018 05:29

    Papu chutiya

  • Bhanuchandar V.
    06/21/2018 05:23

    Next Pm Rahul ji I love congress

  • Manoj S.
    06/21/2018 05:19

    Ha.ha ha