Accused Of Sedition, JNU Student Arrested In Bihar

Charged with sedition and facing police cases in five states, he was finally arrested from Bihar on Tuesday. This is the controversial speech that landed JNU student Sharjeel Imam in trouble. 😮 😮

01/28/2020 1:01 PM
  • 191.5k
  • 685

644 comments

  • Mohammad H.
    2 hours

    Sharjeel dindu nuffin wron tho Y'all cucks r no less blind than hindutva trolls forwarding his clipped video as "anti national"

  • Md S.
    3 hours

    Banki ke logon k liye bhi trend chlao

  • Bipul J.
    3 hours

  • Gambhir S.
    4 hours

    Tum 30 lakh bhi ho jao, hamari indian army k 100000 kaafi h tum aatankwaadiyo k liye

  • Jay J.
    5 hours

    This is all they want people are clapping shame on you will not let you become second Zinhaa ..

  • Ikhtiar A.
    6 hours

    Very sad! THIS man should be thrown out of India for his antinational comment.. Being an Educated Indian muslim, How can he plan to cut off northeast India from the rest of India? Being an Indian how can he support insurgency in his own country' which does not having any association with CAa Or NRC... Shame! Shame! He is a shame for the entire muslim Community of India. Being a Bangladeshi muslim, we are ashamed to listen to his speech.

  • Md M.
    7 hours

    Pahle iska pura spich suniye phir decide kijiye.ke rastrabhakt hi ke rastradroha

  • Arnav K.
    8 hours

  • Abdulkalam K.
    10 hours

  • Subham G.
    10 hours

    This virus needs to be terminated before it affects other people.. Sources say this virus originated from Jinnah and has mutated..

  • Joby V.
    11 hours

    Irresponsible and Provocative statements...this guy's place is the behind bars

  • Tahjib S.
    11 hours

    It has said itself that it is a BJP supporter.And only such BJP supporter can do such things.

  • Md S.
    11 hours

    That type of men want to ruin a peaceful protest into violent and also he communalise the whole protest as this protest is not only organized by Muslim all Indians who loves constitution are against CAA, NRC and NPR

  • Shishupal S.
    11 hours

  • Mohd M.
    12 hours

    तुम अपना हक़ भी मागो तो देशद्रोही ... और वो आतंकवादी तुम पर गोली चलाये ‘नाबालिग़, वाह रे हरामियों...

  • Şàñjàý K.
    12 hours

    Thali mai ched karna aam baat hai inke liye....!!!!!! Namakharamio pure bharat mai faila hai..

  • Masood R.
    12 hours

    👉 बलात्कारी # राम रहीम # के बचाव में उतरी भीड़ ने कहा था अगर बाबा को जेल हुआ तो हम हिंदुस्तान को नक्से क़दम से मिटा देंगे कोई FIR हुआ नहीं # शारजील इमाम नेA के खिलाफ असम से लेकर दिल्ली तक सड़क जाम करने की बात क्या कह दी उस पर देश भर में देशद्रोही क केश हो गया 😭 क्युकी उसका नाम शारजील इमाम हैं और वो मुसलमान है😭😭

  • Nazim A.
    12 hours

    Listen full vedio

  • Kedarnath B.
    12 hours

  • मलिक न.
    13 hours

    I stand with sharjeel imam