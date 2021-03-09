back
Activist Nodeep Kaur Fights For Labour Rights
"As a woman, as a Dalit, I was targeted." The labour activist Nodeep Kaur was released on bail barely two weeks ago, after what she described as torment in police custody.
09/03/2021 5:27 PM
- 18.6K
- 219
- 16
And even more
- 4:21
The story of Rodney King
- 3:34
Death of Daniel Prude sparks new wave of protests
- 3:49
Story of the Chicago Seven
- 2:50
#JusticeforUrsula: The latest femicide case in Argentina sparks protests
- 5:58
Haitian protestors call for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse
- 2:13
Parkland Dad On a Mission to Destroy the Gun Lobby
11 comments
Arjun K.14 hours
Ye Ravidaasi sikh hai
Ankur M.14 hours
वैसे अपने को केवल एक पीड़ित महिला बताना चाहिए. Labour cases में सभी labour class लोग हैं. जो labour class से उन्नति कर ही जीवन में कुछ बनें हैं. यह सब जो श्रम या कार्य का ठीक से वेतन या पैसा ना देना. गुंडागर्दी कर डराना धमका कर काम लेना और मानसिक व शारीरिक उत्पीड़न करना. Labour और मानवाधिकारों को अब इस प्रकार से देश में नहीं देखा जाएगा. कानून हैं, हक हैं. देश कि सर्वोच्च अदालत द्वारा लिखे गए कानून हैं. एक movement बनाकर देश में श्रमिकों पर हो रहे अत्याचारों पर पत्रिकाएं तक प्रकाशित कि जाएँगी. उनकी जीवन कि दर्द भरी दास्तान लिखीं व छापी जाएँगी. सत्य अब ना छिपेगा और ना बोलने से पीछे हटेगा.
Neeraj S.15 hours
Activist??? Calling her an activist is like calling Bin Laden an apostle of peace. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Jaideep P.17 hours
Shame on police. No wonder Indua is now considered ‘partly’ free! What a shame!
Poonam G.21 hours
Dalit ke naam par propaganda chalta hai internet par....yeh propaganda isliye chalaya jata hai jo ki logon ko jaatiyon mein baanta ja sakey.
Le J.a day
Dalit ? Lol giddha media ks propaganda nahi chalta dalit word ghusane se ?
Neuphn N.a day
People who are laughing they laughing at their mother
Hervé F.a day
Shame on the police if it's true. How can you treat someone like that?! Unfortunately, if you are a woman and a dalit, it's sometimes a double pain to be respected and to have justice. I support farmers and I encourage them to continue . Congratulations to her. She is strong and determined. May she stays strong, may she reaches her objectives.
Joel M.a day
BRUT "INDIA" is a FRENCH media who try to destabilized and denigrate india, look what they show to europe about india :
Akshaydeep S.a day
https://avaaz24.com/activist-nodeep-kaur-attacked-abvp-members-womens-day-event/amp/?fbclid=IwAR3LvHL4qzTOivjYn8n-g0kKgjd3cgTjZTTA743gSq3ouXKw91yrMyk6YHw
Brut Indiaa day
On Women's Day, Kaur was involved in a scuffle over an event: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/womens-day-turns-ugly-nodeep-kaur-others-involve-in-scuffle-with-abvp-222422