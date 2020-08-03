back
Activist Saket Gokhale On Being A Target For Violent Threats
Activist Saket Gokhale spoke to Brut about receiving violent threats after filing a petition to stay the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
07/31/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 08/03/2020 8:06 AM
264 comments
Ballu C.2 days
I think this guy is propped up and make look like some hero like they did Kanhiah Kumar, Jignesh Patel, Kejrival, etc. Only dumb people who blindly hate BJP or Modi. Haha 😄.. This is not Pakistan to kill in courts just for saying Muhammad isn't last prophet. This is India and Hindus "tolerantly" waited 500 years to get back the temple. This cheap brut can operate in Pakistan and try publish one bad line about Muhammad, then will see real definition of "intolerance".
Divyasingh S.3 days
चप्पल से मारना चाहिए इसको। सोशल एक्टिविस्ट का तमगा लेकर ना जाने कितने वामपंथी जोंक हमारे समाज और देश का खून पी रहे हैं। इनको उठा लो प्रभु।
Sahil A.3 days
Iss jaise ko toh bicha kar marna chaiye🥳🥳🥳🥳🤫
Chandra B.3 days
ये गोखले समाज का किचड़ है!
Yousuf K.4 days
Sir...gunda raj is here, no protection or support will you get. No court kacheri or judiciary system.....take care
Ins T.4 days
If they want temple no problem it's good and it will be better if they built more hospitals alongside
Naveen S.4 days
This idiot thinks is the only one who understands pandemic and its risks and has he stopped living his life..because of pandemic
Tahir C.4 days
dhoke ki zamin chori ki zamin total cheating ram nam japna paraya zamin apna
Prince E.4 days
When there is so much illiteracy and hate around you , then your educated opinion is like a shit for them...even if you are thinking good for them. So let it be .... Because when corona virus or any other decease will catch them then I don't think they will go to Ram temple but they would like to find a hospital like AIIMS, Nehru built.
Pankaj S.4 days
Maa ch**** ne k liye daali thi file.saaley double standard
Ajit P.4 days
He is an attention seeking individual going extra mile to gain fame
Dada S.4 days
दोगले की मुस्कुराहट तो देखो फ़िदा हो जाओगे 😡 पता इसके बाप को भी नही होगा के कितनो ने अपना पूरा जीवन समर्पण कर दिया, कितने घर जले, कितनी जानें गई, कितनी ज़िंदगयां बर्बाद हो गई सिर्फ इस लिए के प्रभु श्री राम को न्याय मिल सके उसमे भी अडचन डाल कर पुरे समाज विशेष के धार्मिक बिस्वास को पत्थर मारने का काम करेगा तो क्या आरती उतारेंगे लोग ? 😡 किसने कहा था आगमुताई करने को अब जलती है कह कर रो रहा है हराज्यदा (छूरा मार कर सौरी बोलने की काला अदालत मे कम आ जाती होंगी जहाँ ऐसे लोग वकील होते हैँ )
Rajat M.4 days
ur an enemy of hindus. Ur sprading hatred
Muthu K.4 days
Dude I feel sorry for you but you have accept our constitution is based on Raam raj. You can't stop temple being built. Why are you being so communal.?
Rohit S.4 days
Sahi BC tujh jesey suwar ki wajah se bhosdi k desh barbad ho rha h
Shikhar P.4 days
There should be afraid in the eyes of people defaming other's religion
Diwakar S.5 days
A person cannot chant Jai shree ram as it cud hurt the sentiments of someone or it spoil someone's peace when he is sleeping. But you definitely can not raise a voice against all the mosque praying on loud speaker disturbing hundreds of people. You can't raise voice against JNU or Shaheen Bagh who openly talks about breaking dowm the country and killing hindu. Brut is fcuking paid by single community or Brut is so blind that they cannot see anyother religion then terorists.
Vijay K.5 days
Kyun bhai Ghar baith ke TV dekhna chod ke Bakchodi karnaa thaa terko.
Abid B.5 days
You are like imam Hussein who stood up to tell the truth to the authority. God bless u
Rahul B.5 days
You don't have to be a hurdle in any best cause. You will be known as a fool.