Activist Stan Swamy’s Message Before Arrest
83-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist in Jharkhand was the latest to be arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case. Here’s the message Swamy left two days before he was taken into custody...
09/10/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 09/10/2020 4:28 PM
75 comments
Sudheer M.an hour
No body can not work against national interest. For sure they will be booked under Modi's government!!!!
Satish P.an hour
Conversions from hindu religion take place because SC ST s do not have any say in the religious sphere. Most of the temples don't allow SC inside. Only brahmins can become priest and they control the enormous temple wealth. SC STs are exploited in the name of God. Time has come to reform of Hinduism. They should appoint priests from all the casts. Temple wealth of all religions should be confiscated to alleviate poverty of masses. Hindu religion is not ready to reform. It only blames Christians and muslim.
Satish P.an hour
Great man. Release Bheema Koregav accused.
Samarth T.2 hours
https://indiatoday.in/cities/delhi/story/delhi-18-yr-old-du-student-beaten-to-death-over-his-friendship-with-a-woman-1730167-2020-10-09 https://youtube.com/watch?v=hdHn7d-3pJM दिल्ली के आदर्श नगर में DU के छात्र राहुल दूसरे धर्म की लड़की से प्यार करता था। यह बात लड़की के परिवार को नागवार गुजरी और लड़की पक्ष लोगों ने राहुल की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी Brut India is silent because victim is hindu
Madhusudhan S.2 hours
This government wants all ordinary people to become revolutionaries... all agencies , courts when asked to bend are exposing their posterior for the bjp government. Shame on them . A gujju bania party taking about patriotism...sham
Nisar M.2 hours
When RSS and its men rape an Innocent Dalit girl the whole machinery came forward to help culprits, body was burnt without parents consent, A new India is emerging, Where injustice is the law
Sebastian K.2 hours
Misuse of power for vested interests. There will be a end to it .
Mohammad A.2 hours
Very bold and nice thinking I salute you long live
Prashant R.3 hours
Lots of people, political parties, medias speak,tell, shows about discrimination, injustice,violence, excess,scoundrelism on Dalits since from 5000years to till now... But Nobody wants to speak, tell, shows the what are the solutions? How to aware about this? How to educate people? They just wanted rewards on this topics not solutions!!! 🙆♂️🤦♂️
Sameer K.3 hours
Release Fr.Stan
Randeep S.3 hours
You all are communists and love stalin. You should not be surprised about things which stalin himself did in USSR. Tab tumhe democracy yaad ati hai. You want to live and protest like communists but want your rights to be protected like in democracy. Better opt for hypocrisy.
Mark C.3 hours
Fascist mafia Modi Shah RSS BJP wants to undermine and discriminate minorities
Hermon S.3 hours
Do good to people,don't lookdown,through away castes system,keep up equality between man and man,who can make them leave their religion.But some behave like what Aesop fables tells about "A dog in a manger"
Baiju B.3 hours
Antinational and traitor to mother land. They can sell there family for money
Indranil D.3 hours
Almost everyone in the comments jumped to fight about national-anti national, whether arrest is justified, conversion and Hindu-Muslim-Christian debates. No one bothered to ask the question that why 3000 adivasis are behind bars? Do we know for how long they’re in jail? What happened to their families? Or are their lives not important because they’re poor? We Indians have proved that we’ve reduced to a country of selfish, rude, hateful people. We hate everyone around us who don’t agree with ourselves. With so much of hatred, we will not need anti-nationals, we ourselves are fully capable of destroying our own country.
Dablu D.3 hours
Well done this activist are intellactuals for conversions getting foreign funds. And spreading religious hate among tribals. Should be banned all this ngo s.
Winston W.3 hours
Andukunnel A.3 hours
You are like Thoreau who said “A just man’s place is the prison”.
Abhishek M.4 hours
Lol,as always missionaries in extremely poor/backward areas morphing into an intellectual, NGO, human rights. Wonder if they offer services without conversion 😀
Vinod P.4 hours
https://hindi.newsroompost.com/india/bhima-koregaon-gautam-navlakha-connection-with-isi/558863.html