Activists Arrested Under Terrorism Laws

These activists and journalists have stayed behind bars without trial under an anti-terror law. How does the UAPA allow for that?

07/13/2020 10:06 AM
135 comments

  • Ujwal A.
    4 hours

    I might as well be put behind bars because I called out mody on being a terrorist, once after Godhra & again after Pulwama. I am not an important figure I guess.

  • Koüshik S.
    a day

    agr woh log activities hain toh main economist hoon

  • Shantanu S.
    3 days

    BLOODY PARASITES

  • Akash B.
    4 days

    Desh ke sath Gaddari jo kare. Unki gand marro

  • Brijendra S.
    5 days

    Now Brut seems to be paid media. How much do get for false propoganda to make culprits innocent.

  • Mømõ B.
    5 days

    Iam in the wrong country 😰😰

  • Ashish A.
    5 days

    Anti Nationals in the garb of Activists n Journos..!!

  • Pramod D.
    5 days

    Arey yar zargar ko kya hua..? Sher ya sherni.? Ya dono..?

  • Goverdhan K.
    5 days

    इससे साबित होता है कि तुम चु:::या हो

  • Kalpana K.
    6 days

    Safoora Zargar...on stage instructed everyone to break India in to pieces....and she was chanting continously about it......asking for breaking of country does not come under democratic rights.....we are doing exactly the way elements like her should be treated....

  • Md A.
    6 days

    People who are speaking against BJP are being targeted.Today others are laughing and enjoying because muslims are under target.Day will come when even other communit will also suffer due to wrong policies of this fascist government and there will be no person who dare to question.

  • Namavinay N.
    6 days

    These people are more dangerous than the Chinese and pakistanis

  • Dainn D.
    6 days

    Yesterday I saw a movie "Sophie Scholl: The final days" It talks about the freedom of speech during Nazi time. India is going same direction Nazi=Hindutva (only for power)

  • Ramesh S.
    6 days

    Why it creates pain your heart when these known antinational and antisocial elements are taken to task?

  • Mani K.
    6 days

    This channel BRUT is anti Indian

  • Binod K.
    6 days

    Good they r anti- national

  • Mirza H.
    6 days

    One person's wrong can never become another person's right. But the 2nd person repeating the 1st person's wrong should be executed. Military style.

  • Kajal G.
    7 days

    These scums have the habbit of playing victim card...there are good and patriot muslims too but bcoz of such scums the entire community gets a bad name....the very language shows their class ....it's in their DNA...

  • Prabhleen K.
    7 days

    If the government decides who these ‘terrorists’ are and anyone who points out/ stands for unlawful actions by the government then who will question government wrongdoings???

  • Satyajit D.
    7 days

    Their should be a new country for katua Katuastan for katua n ass lockers