Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Lok Sabha Speech

Congress party’s new leader in the Lok Sabha may be from Bengal but he fired poetic barbs in Hindi, assailing BJP MPs for raising religious slogans in the House.
241 comments
Mukesh D.07/20/2019 13:24
One of the most active MP in this new lok sabha
Rehan K.07/20/2019 09:57
Yy65
Anil P.07/20/2019 09:50
Aa sala kashmiri pandits insaan nei the jiss ko Congress ne tabah kar dia aaj b Wehi seasat dorahi ja rehi hai. Kashmirion ka istisaal Jitna Congress ne kia otna history mai kissi ne nei kia.
Mohd H.07/19/2019 13:09
OUT STANDING SIR. NATION NEEDS LEADERS LIKE U.
Goutam B.07/19/2019 05:32
KC r 6ele
Parag P.07/18/2019 18:11
Incredible speech 👌👌👌 On the other hand...Assam ki MP Queen Ozha (BJP) Parliament mein pura gobaar kar k aayi...😄😄😄
Modi Y.07/18/2019 17:41
9 साल की बच्ची को कुरान पढाने वाले 34 वर्षीय मौलाना की घिनौनी करतूत, रेप के बाद दी जान से मारने की धमकी, मौलवी गिरफ्तार.......!!! अब फतवा गैंग कहां है......?? क्या इस मौलाना के विरोध में कोर्इ फतवा जारी करेगी.......!!! शर्मनाक........!!!
Mushtaq D.07/18/2019 14:13
Humanity still alive,good to hear
Mushtaq D.07/18/2019 14:13
Best of luck
Matalick B.07/18/2019 07:45
Why Hindus always secrifice
Qari M.07/17/2019 17:33
good
Pity S.07/17/2019 15:42
Natak band karo
Raju D.07/17/2019 10:32
Bokbas
Salim M.07/17/2019 07:22
great sir
Suresh B.07/17/2019 02:37
He was actually a NAXALI..a real goddamn naxali...No doubt he is in CONGRESS😁🤣
Choudhary A.07/16/2019 17:04
Good job I like
Pukhraj K.07/16/2019 14:17
यह बंदर कुछ ज्यादा ही उचल रहा है
Subhendu K.07/16/2019 13:24
Ha ha ha
Vineet T.07/16/2019 05:23
Gehu ke sath ghun bhi pis jata hai chahe leader kesa bhi ho lekin Congress party me inka bhi bantadhar Tay hai
Er S.07/15/2019 10:42
Jai Shree Ram