Adityanath Names Mughal Museum After Maratha Leader

“How can our heroes be Mughals?” asked the UP chief minister who renamed a new Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

09/16/2020 1:27 PM
  • 196.8k
  • 564

509 comments

  • Shaikh S.
    16 hours

    is takle ka naam koi Chand pasha legato............ .... air Government school ka attendee ki post do wo bhi contract k basis m

  • Vinaykumar D.
    16 hours

    Isko sirf places ke naam change karne ke liye cm banaya hai baki tho kaam aam janta hi karegi

  • Alan J.
    16 hours

    Oh dear!

  • Anita V.
    16 hours

    See the priorities 🙄

  • Mukesh V.
    16 hours

    Abey idiot Habib ,it was always a jarnavati

  • Anirudh Y.
    16 hours

    Mughal history should be wiped out of Indian history.

  • Tushar P.
    16 hours

    आरे भेंचोद क्यू रहाणे दे ऊन मुसलमनो के नाम जिंहोणे पुरे हिंदुस्थान मे कत्ले आम मचा दिया था.😡😡😡😡😡😡और मादरचोदों तुम लोगो को हमने एक पूरा देश दे दिया तो वहा क्यों नही मरवाते अपनी.आगर धर्म कर आधार पर देशों में बटवारा हो गया था ते ये देश कैसे तुम्हारा हो गया ,तुम हिंदुस्तान में सिर्फ एक शरनाथरी हो ,ये देश हिन्दुओ का ही रहेगा.🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

  • Noor A.
    16 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/100010050366852/posts/1323390551339278/

  • Akshay G.
    16 hours

    Brut india tera bap ka kya ja raha jai

  • Akshay G.
    16 hours

    Ara bhosdika kya banaya tha ra mughal na sirf hindustan ka banay cheez ko thod ka apna nam dalna bus

  • Dharamraj T.
    16 hours

    Bhai tum Apne Ghar mein rakho.

  • Ubaid P.
    17 hours

    Buy every one has changed his name yogi to dhongi😎

  • Shary S.
    17 hours

    Fundamental duties of Indian government Destroy Muslims heritage. Kill minorities. No rights for Muslims.

  • Akash S.
    17 hours

    He is a maratha hero . Where we the heros of utter pradesh .

  • Yash S.
    17 hours

    Mirchi lagi bc

  • Muqeez S.
    18 hours

    Yogi ji ka yeh haal hai baccha paida kare koi aur naam apne de kar khush ho rahe hai

  • RJ R.
    18 hours

    Another idiot he is 🤢

  • Muhammad T.
    18 hours

    Mughal ka naam sunte he enko brnol lagane ka nm krne lgta h

  • Noorullah S.
    18 hours

    A maderchod trump ko kyu Taj Mahal k pic gift kiya,a to hindustan ki icon nahi hai na, Kajuraho aur Belur k mandir k sex k nazare wale pic gift karsaktatha na.

  • Qadeem Q.
    18 hours

    Such a shameless act

