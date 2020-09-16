back
Adityanath Names Mughal Museum After Maratha Leader
“How can our heroes be Mughals?” asked the UP chief minister who renamed a new Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
09/16/2020 1:27 PM
509 comments
Shaikh S.16 hours
is takle ka naam koi Chand pasha legato............ .... air Government school ka attendee ki post do wo bhi contract k basis m
Vinaykumar D.16 hours
Isko sirf places ke naam change karne ke liye cm banaya hai baki tho kaam aam janta hi karegi
Alan J.16 hours
Oh dear!
Anita V.16 hours
See the priorities 🙄
Mukesh V.16 hours
Abey idiot Habib ,it was always a jarnavati
Anirudh Y.16 hours
Mughal history should be wiped out of Indian history.
Tushar P.16 hours
आरे भेंचोद क्यू रहाणे दे ऊन मुसलमनो के नाम जिंहोणे पुरे हिंदुस्थान मे कत्ले आम मचा दिया था.😡😡😡😡😡😡और मादरचोदों तुम लोगो को हमने एक पूरा देश दे दिया तो वहा क्यों नही मरवाते अपनी.आगर धर्म कर आधार पर देशों में बटवारा हो गया था ते ये देश कैसे तुम्हारा हो गया ,तुम हिंदुस्तान में सिर्फ एक शरनाथरी हो ,ये देश हिन्दुओ का ही रहेगा.🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
Noor A.16 hours
https://www.facebook.com/100010050366852/posts/1323390551339278/
Akshay G.16 hours
Brut india tera bap ka kya ja raha jai
Akshay G.16 hours
Ara bhosdika kya banaya tha ra mughal na sirf hindustan ka banay cheez ko thod ka apna nam dalna bus
Dharamraj T.16 hours
Bhai tum Apne Ghar mein rakho.
Ubaid P.17 hours
Buy every one has changed his name yogi to dhongi😎
Shary S.17 hours
Fundamental duties of Indian government Destroy Muslims heritage. Kill minorities. No rights for Muslims.
Akash S.17 hours
He is a maratha hero . Where we the heros of utter pradesh .
Yash S.17 hours
Mirchi lagi bc
Muqeez S.18 hours
Yogi ji ka yeh haal hai baccha paida kare koi aur naam apne de kar khush ho rahe hai
RJ R.18 hours
Another idiot he is 🤢
Muhammad T.18 hours
Mughal ka naam sunte he enko brnol lagane ka nm krne lgta h
Noorullah S.18 hours
A maderchod trump ko kyu Taj Mahal k pic gift kiya,a to hindustan ki icon nahi hai na, Kajuraho aur Belur k mandir k sex k nazare wale pic gift karsaktatha na.
Qadeem Q.18 hours
Such a shameless act