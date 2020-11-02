back
Adityanath Warns Against Conversions In The Name Of Marriage
The anti-love jihad chorus got louder with Yogi Adityanath proposing a new law to fight it.
02/11/2020 3:57 PM
208 comments
Mohammad R.a day
Khuda maloom ko kutte ki maut mare
Juee P.2 days
C for.. .......him
Sayed S.2 days
What had happened to Hathras case is it closed chapter People of UP please wake up you wake when there is love marriage and sleep when there is rape and atrocities of downtrodden people
Sayed S.2 days
In its judgment, the court referred to the 2014 order in Noor Jahan Begum, alias Anjali Mishra, and Another versus the state of UP and others, along with connected cases decided by same court on December 16, 2014. The court observed that “conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable”. How this above matter is of love jihad
Sabeera K.2 days
Deffenatly we will arest onday this criminal so called politician Arest like 3 rd clas criminal
Karn V.2 days
Sir where were these words during, hatras & murders of women in UP
Navid S.3 days
Yogi adityanath low
Niyaz H.3 days
I dont understand why all indian are voting for this fucking person always in the speach they are talking about hindu and muslim mandir and masjid but people didn't think hindu muslim are there in india for thousand of years now the time is where we need education ,hospital all should be free why this yougi is not talking about all this we need our youth to be doctor and scientist if people will not think before voting then every thing what youth want now will be finish
Sadan S.3 days
Yrr tum log brunt indi sala gatiya page hah ku tum loggg drmAA KRTE HO
Lokesh M.3 days
They never talk about citizens Suraksha.. old people and Men protection is never taken care of BJP.. We see many daughter in law's disrespecting or even cropping domestic violence on age old parents and Men every single day.. Instead of pressing on only woman safety, govt should press on citizens safety.. Everyone on this earth have a threat of facing domestic violence ..
Basantilata3 days
Hero
Rahil3 days
Start your journey track is ready ✅💯
Mohamed H.3 days
Its not going to help we all need to love and respect each other and the respact what anyones belive live and let live politics that is making the problem
Vinaykumar A.3 days
brut is the master of spreading biased and twisted information. Love jihad is not a meme it's a reality and the family members protestested on street saying saying it is love jihad not any local group. Fuck Brut.
Muhammad A.3 days
Thuuuu hai Uttar Pradesh
Ali I.3 days
Idiots like yogi & modi has ruined the secular picture of great Indian society. These radical idiots were burried in the gutter before fascist regime of RSS, sensible indians were leading the society at that time but with the advert of bjp's reign، these hate mongers are seen at places where they should not be. Sad for the common people who want to work, live and interact beyond each other's religions. More power to you common indians.
Kanagasabai R.3 days
This coming from the Head of the Religious Mutt of Gorakhnath which has taken donations and patronage of Moghul Rulers for 300 years. If that was worse, the State CM calling out people warning them of Death for Love, takes the cake. To add insult to injury, a Married Couple asking for an Injunction on named Respondents not to interfere and coerce them was refused by a High Court. Why should a Court go into the details of whether they are converted or interReligious martiages at all ? It is a Legal Martiage. Asking for civil injunction . Arbitrary use of Executive and Judicisl powers .. India becoming a Banans Republic.
Akhil A.3 days
When Indians say Chinese people has no independence...and their government is ruling over them like slaves... actually its the other way... While China has more growth and freedom... India is suffering by their own governance. No freedom to women, No freedom for men... still we are Independent, they say.
Madhusudhan S.3 days
He is a terrorist
Nido T.3 days
Mera bharat mahaan aur bolo😐😐😐😐😐 Fuck india 🇮🇳 Hindu muslim karte raho.. Zindagi aise hi nikalte rahega.. Kisi ko dapnayega kisi ko jalayega 😃😃😃