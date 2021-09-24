back
Afghan Girl's Viral Speech On Women's Education
"I want to go to school." This young girl had some powerful thoughts about the Taliban and women's education...
24/09/2021 3:31 PMupdated: 24/09/2021 3:32 PM
160 comments
Dale P.2 hours
The USA should have taught every woman that wanted - weapons training , tactics , self defence , during the last 20 years , imagine that spirit and determination backed up with the knowledge and training , I think the women would have not let the taliban back into power so easy , they had everything to lose and nothing to gain if the taliban took over , they would have been fighting for their own advantage , the men they trained had nothing to lose by putting down their weapons, that’s why they didn’t fight , they have all the rights now - as before ,
Dilip S.2 hours
Activating Islamic Andhbhakt. Who supports woman' oppression
Aurangzaib A.2 hours
The thing is, this girl is talking about the co-education, which is not allowed in Islam. Of course, Islam does not forbid to get education, Rather, it commands both men and women to get education. Today's girl will be tomorrow's mother. if girls acquire knowledge of religion the they will be able to teach etiquette to their children. Women should get religious education, not secular education.
Muhammad A.2 hours
If taliban say There will be no education for girls in Afghanistan..what could india do for them...so stops sharing such things... don't be jealous of taliban govt in Afghanistan
Manisha C.2 hours
Strange why Malala Rihanna Gal Gadot are quiet this time. Why arent they talking about this ???
Aqib R.2 hours
Hahaha script 🤣
Aj S.2 hours
Of course it is falling on the deaf ears of our Pakistanis who paved the way for Thalibanism in Afghanistan
Gujjar G.2 hours
What About Indiana 😂😂😂
Ali M.2 hours
Is this media for hating Islam and Taliban? The Taliban own the state, and they are free to govern without foreign interference. Why do foreigners hate the Taliban? maybe because they didn't get the booty from the robber of colonoalize on Afghanistan. Please think more that your country when acoupied by zionist British, and then when your country was colonized and oppressed by the British, would you say that your freedom fighter was a traitor? Your way of thinking is so stupid. You can enjoy your freedom now because of the services of your warrior heroes who are willing to sacrifice everything. Stop hating Muslims and Taliban and moreover they are not part of your country, what your loss you are respect each other and life on peace.
Asad N.2 hours
overacting chk kr
Mohsin S.2 hours
True
Anuj B.2 hours
gayi ye to.... tata bye bye
Mohita S.3 hours
Hellllloooo!!!!! Is anyone listening
Arafat K.3 hours
Her overacting is killing me every time when i see her video
Juma J.3 hours
Stay safe
Mamoon C.3 hours
Your language is Arabic right, if you didn’t get the chances to study how do you speak like that, you look like Indian more than Afghan 😁👎
Ali H.3 hours
Nobody prohibited women going to school in Afghanistan as my own acquaintances out there are attending school even today.
Zainab M.3 hours
Do not laugh on us plz support us I salute my afghani girl and I proud of her as an Afghan women she want her freedom just freedom.
Ranajay S.3 hours
Yeh to pehle sochna thaa! Anyhow all the best for your protest 👍
Zainab M.3 hours
My poor country.