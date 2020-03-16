back
After 50 Years, Husband And Wife At Last
She’s 63. He’s 73. They have three children. But here's why they only just got married. 💕
03/13/2020 1:42 PMupdated: 03/16/2020 10:46 AM
- 68.7k
- 988
- 45
And even more
- 6:48
Une vie : Neil deGrasse Tyson
- 1:16
Au Kenya, ces pères ont décidé de bousculer les traditions
- 3:53
Changer de vie : Sarah, de la publicité à la céramique
- 5:07
Sa première nuit dans la rue : Kenny raconte
- 1:59
Blogueuse mode, Dana Suchow a décidé d'arrêter de s'épiler
- 3:25
Comment les Français sont vus hors d'Europe
38 comments
Mona B.2 days
So...all the 3 kids are illegitimate, and today you have decided to announce that to the whole world....great 🤨
Sukhwinder S.3 days
Too early, they should have waited a few more years.
Yadav A.3 days
Seriously Nobody is going to talk that she was his younger sister..
Akhil T.3 days
Love = understanding....I mean thre is no boundaries....for love....including gender, color, language....so be positive....love one another.
Siddhant S.3 days
so they did it when no one probably knew the term 'Live in', sounds cool.
शि व.3 days
♥️🙂
Amita M.3 days
Congratulations
Alam A.3 days
What a bullshit culture and country in the world
Pratima B.3 days
Congratulations.🌹
Cairo G.3 days
Marrying his own sister 🤐
Bishanu S.3 days
Ye sab to sahi hai par apni hi sister se saddi ????
Aqib J.4 days
How strange children before marriage I think it's normal in India😓😂😂
Rishika S.4 days
umeed hai
Lakshmi D.4 days
Woow..!!
Shekhar S.4 days
Arey chacha mask pehno, aur Chachi ko bhi pehnao. Corona agaya hai.
Mita M.4 days
Its so beautiful
Aaradhana A.4 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Vikas G.4 days
Thankfully..... Marriage if done consciously is itself a liberating fenomenan only if done conciecely.. When I say consciely that means no consideration for money, progeny, fame, societal pressure, familial pressure, ambitions but just the union of two loving souls that has no bar of age, cast, creed, religion, economy etc, etc, etc........
Jeba S.4 days
Living together is not a new thing. Congrats
Girja K.4 days
No need to marriage at the age of 73, we must learn to live alone and enjoy our life.