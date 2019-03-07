Afzal Guru’s Son Appeals For A Passport

Afzal Guru’s son, Ghalib, wants to become a doctor. But he is being denied a passport that will allow him to enroll in a college in Turkey, he says. 🇮🇳🇹🇷 His father was convicted and hanged for playing a central role in the conspiracy leading to the attack on the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001.