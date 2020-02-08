back
Agra Sikhs Recycle Old Turbans Into New Masks
These women in Agra are stitching masks using old Sikh turbans.
07/31/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 08/03/2020 9:01 AM
33 comments
Shweta D.7 days
Respect Sikh community 🙏🏼
Akash S.08/02/2020 07:48
freak 🤣 😂 who wants to use a used pagdi as face mask. Again sikhs doing nautanki
Radha C.08/02/2020 05:29
Pray for everyone's safety and well-being 🙏
Don B.08/02/2020 04:51
I agree with you Amin Abdmuthalib.
Om P.08/02/2020 03:01
Very commendable work. Sikh community has always been pioneering to the society. On the other hand this ex is also lead to smart use of resources.
K A.08/01/2020 19:48
Old cloth?
Delvin G.08/01/2020 12:41
Oh my, this is disgusting
Inayetulla L.08/01/2020 07:08
Noble deed
Sadashivan N.08/01/2020 04:35
Great service to HUMANITY, may God bless whole HUMANITY
Karunakaran R.08/01/2020 03:39
This mask will keep corona continents away.
Shravan N.08/01/2020 03:36
Great it's really a worthy idea as well as stay safe and healthy and hats off to all the Sikh Community! 🙏🙏🙏
Waheed M.08/01/2020 03:18
Sikhs r the most heartful community 2 help poor
Srinivas S.08/01/2020 02:27
Truly wonderful and Respect for this community.One of my favourite.🙏🙏
Alamgir K.08/01/2020 01:45
JazakAllah Excellent 👍
Pradeep G.07/31/2020 23:49
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Nayeem F.07/31/2020 19:20
Great work
Ishtiyaq A.07/31/2020 17:38
Who will wear them, before giving to people plz tell them about the stuf
Allabakash B.07/31/2020 17:24
🙏💐💐💐god bless you all dear Sikh community brothers
LauraLee A.07/31/2020 16:15
Wonderful idea. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Stay safe. 💕
Anuja D.07/31/2020 15:27
Very good deeds very nice