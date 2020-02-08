back

Agra Sikhs Recycle Old Turbans Into New Masks

These women in Agra are stitching masks using old Sikh turbans.

07/31/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 08/03/2020 9:01 AM
    Agra Sikhs Recycle Old Turbans Into New Masks

33 comments

  • Shweta D.
    7 days

    Respect Sikh community 🙏🏼

  • Akash S.
    08/02/2020 07:48

    freak 🤣 😂 who wants to use a used pagdi as face mask. Again sikhs doing nautanki

  • Radha C.
    08/02/2020 05:29

    Pray for everyone's safety and well-being 🙏

  • Don B.
    08/02/2020 04:51

    I agree with you Amin Abdmuthalib.

  • Om P.
    08/02/2020 03:01

    Very commendable work. Sikh community has always been pioneering to the society. On the other hand this ex is also lead to smart use of resources.

  • K A.
    08/01/2020 19:48

    Old cloth?

  • Delvin G.
    08/01/2020 12:41

    Oh my, this is disgusting

  • Inayetulla L.
    08/01/2020 07:08

    Noble deed

  • Sadashivan N.
    08/01/2020 04:35

    Great service to HUMANITY, may God bless whole HUMANITY

  • Karunakaran R.
    08/01/2020 03:39

    This mask will keep corona continents away.

  • Shravan N.
    08/01/2020 03:36

    Great it's really a worthy idea as well as stay safe and healthy and hats off to all the Sikh Community! 🙏🙏🙏

  • Waheed M.
    08/01/2020 03:18

    Sikhs r the most heartful community 2 help poor

  • Srinivas S.
    08/01/2020 02:27

    Truly wonderful and Respect for this community.One of my favourite.🙏🙏

  • Alamgir K.
    08/01/2020 01:45

    JazakAllah Excellent 👍

  • Pradeep G.
    07/31/2020 23:49

    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Nayeem F.
    07/31/2020 19:20

    Great work

  • Ishtiyaq A.
    07/31/2020 17:38

    Who will wear them, before giving to people plz tell them about the stuf

  • Allabakash B.
    07/31/2020 17:24

    🙏💐💐💐god bless you all dear Sikh community brothers

  • LauraLee A.
    07/31/2020 16:15

    Wonderful idea. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Stay safe. 💕

  • Anuja D.
    07/31/2020 15:27

    Very good deeds very nice

