Ahmedabad Police Upturn Vegetable Carts

These policemen in Ahmedabad made clear their disapproval while implementing the lockdown.

03/31/2020 5:57 PMupdated: 03/31/2020 6:05 PM
  • Yeddu D.
    a day

    Behaviour training is must for police Sir’s

  • Sagar S.
    2 days

    Admiki ko samjao na yar ... You are trained police no..why u r wasting that .. dharthi apne liye diyeso chese hai re ... Bukka maroge thum sure ..sure

  • Sagar S.
    2 days

    Iske bachonko Khana Nahi milega ... Law and order ke uper Baghvan bhi hai ...unse dar..

  • Shaik H.
    3 days

    They're poor atleast u have think that before doing this inhuman activity & sometimes makes me very wonder & sad that how u people hearts allowed to do this bloody shit & i know some people like u never feel shame & ask ur self do u call its duty?

  • Rakesh K.
    3 days

    These must b extra motivated by lockdown orders

  • Gerry P.
    3 days

    Philipines president want to shoot violatators/

  • Ujwal A.
    4 days

    & then you have the audacity to ask why the naxals want the heads of these Khaki ISIS.

  • Rumaan S.
    4 days

    😡😡😡😡

  • Richa K.
    4 days

    Sadly this is the true face

  • Anupama V.
    4 days

    So don’t these policemen eat. What are they cooking with? Please pray tell our “great” police force 🤦🏽‍♂️

  • Khushbu R.
    4 days

    Ye vo log hai jo bahut dino se frustration me the or aaj mauka mila hai apna frustration garibo pe nikalne ka.....

  • Pauline K.
    4 days

    Main puchti hoon aisa karne ki himmat kahaan sé aati hai? The entire police force is under a cloud and yet there’s no fear of accountability? Why such hardheartedness? This is so sad. And our Prime Minister says diya jalao? Kaunsa diya hai jo is gup andhkar ko mita sakta hai. Batao to zara phir hum bhi jala lengé.

  • Arjun C.
    4 days

    What happened to clean India mission? If the public servants behave in this manner, the world sees why India lacks in sanitation

  • Narasimha S.
    4 days

    What they eat if they doing like this . If they know value of the money can't do like this

  • Abhishek K.
    5 days

    Waah modi ji waah 👏🏼👏🏼

  • Shamima K.
    5 days

    That’s very very wrong way treating any people, certainly not acceptable when these poor people live off these fresh produce. These police men should be punished. Shame India, what is wrong with you people.

  • Che H.
    5 days

    Shit

  • Chandagani N.
    5 days

    తీవ్రంగా ఖండించాల్సిన విషయం..

  • Zainab A.
    5 days

    Nd when they get equal reaction from public for such disgusting act then they try to gain sympathy.... Y don't u use your power on higher society ppl?if u r so faithfully committed to ur duties

  • Devi O.
    5 days

    Its wrong, but people should also understand the situation & strictly follow the rules of lockdown..its for our safety, only due to this policeman n doctors who are serving 24hrs we are safe at home.. pls don't share such negative clips.. it will create nuisance in society..