Ahmedabad Police Upturn Vegetable Carts

Indore Doctors Return To Fight Pandemic
Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis
Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19
Tips On How To Work From Home
Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless
"Corona" Village Residents Fear Mockery
Behaviour training is must for police Sir’s
Admiki ko samjao na yar ... You are trained police no..why u r wasting that .. dharthi apne liye diyeso chese hai re ... Bukka maroge thum sure ..sure
Iske bachonko Khana Nahi milega ... Law and order ke uper Baghvan bhi hai ...unse dar..
They're poor atleast u have think that before doing this inhuman activity & sometimes makes me very wonder & sad that how u people hearts allowed to do this bloody shit & i know some people like u never feel shame & ask ur self do u call its duty?
These must b extra motivated by lockdown orders
Philipines president want to shoot violatators/
& then you have the audacity to ask why the naxals want the heads of these Khaki ISIS.
😡😡😡😡
Sadly this is the true face
So don’t these policemen eat. What are they cooking with? Please pray tell our “great” police force 🤦🏽♂️
Ye vo log hai jo bahut dino se frustration me the or aaj mauka mila hai apna frustration garibo pe nikalne ka.....
Main puchti hoon aisa karne ki himmat kahaan sé aati hai? The entire police force is under a cloud and yet there’s no fear of accountability? Why such hardheartedness? This is so sad. And our Prime Minister says diya jalao? Kaunsa diya hai jo is gup andhkar ko mita sakta hai. Batao to zara phir hum bhi jala lengé.
What happened to clean India mission? If the public servants behave in this manner, the world sees why India lacks in sanitation
What they eat if they doing like this . If they know value of the money can't do like this
Waah modi ji waah 👏🏼👏🏼
That’s very very wrong way treating any people, certainly not acceptable when these poor people live off these fresh produce. These police men should be punished. Shame India, what is wrong with you people.
Shit
తీవ్రంగా ఖండించాల్సిన విషయం..
Nd when they get equal reaction from public for such disgusting act then they try to gain sympathy.... Y don't u use your power on higher society ppl?if u r so faithfully committed to ur duties
Its wrong, but people should also understand the situation & strictly follow the rules of lockdown..its for our safety, only due to this policeman n doctors who are serving 24hrs we are safe at home.. pls don't share such negative clips.. it will create nuisance in society..
620 comments
Yeddu D.a day
Behaviour training is must for police Sir’s
Sagar S.2 days
Admiki ko samjao na yar ... You are trained police no..why u r wasting that .. dharthi apne liye diyeso chese hai re ... Bukka maroge thum sure ..sure
Sagar S.2 days
Iske bachonko Khana Nahi milega ... Law and order ke uper Baghvan bhi hai ...unse dar..
Shaik H.3 days
They're poor atleast u have think that before doing this inhuman activity & sometimes makes me very wonder & sad that how u people hearts allowed to do this bloody shit & i know some people like u never feel shame & ask ur self do u call its duty?
Rakesh K.3 days
These must b extra motivated by lockdown orders
Gerry P.3 days
Philipines president want to shoot violatators/
Ujwal A.4 days
& then you have the audacity to ask why the naxals want the heads of these Khaki ISIS.
Rumaan S.4 days
😡😡😡😡
Richa K.4 days
Sadly this is the true face
Anupama V.4 days
So don’t these policemen eat. What are they cooking with? Please pray tell our “great” police force 🤦🏽♂️
Khushbu R.4 days
Ye vo log hai jo bahut dino se frustration me the or aaj mauka mila hai apna frustration garibo pe nikalne ka.....
Pauline K.4 days
Main puchti hoon aisa karne ki himmat kahaan sé aati hai? The entire police force is under a cloud and yet there’s no fear of accountability? Why such hardheartedness? This is so sad. And our Prime Minister says diya jalao? Kaunsa diya hai jo is gup andhkar ko mita sakta hai. Batao to zara phir hum bhi jala lengé.
Arjun C.4 days
What happened to clean India mission? If the public servants behave in this manner, the world sees why India lacks in sanitation
Narasimha S.4 days
What they eat if they doing like this . If they know value of the money can't do like this
Abhishek K.5 days
Waah modi ji waah 👏🏼👏🏼
Shamima K.5 days
That’s very very wrong way treating any people, certainly not acceptable when these poor people live off these fresh produce. These police men should be punished. Shame India, what is wrong with you people.
Che H.5 days
Shit
Chandagani N.5 days
తీవ్రంగా ఖండించాల్సిన విషయం..
Zainab A.5 days
Nd when they get equal reaction from public for such disgusting act then they try to gain sympathy.... Y don't u use your power on higher society ppl?if u r so faithfully committed to ur duties
Devi O.5 days
Its wrong, but people should also understand the situation & strictly follow the rules of lockdown..its for our safety, only due to this policeman n doctors who are serving 24hrs we are safe at home.. pls don't share such negative clips.. it will create nuisance in society..