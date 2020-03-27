back

AIMIM MLA And Aides Create Ruckus in Nashik Hospital

An AIMIM MLA and his aides stormed a Nashik hospital to hold a doctor to account for allegedly neglecting patients with Covid-19 symptoms. 🤦‍♀️

03/27/2020 5:31 PM
  • 213.4k
  • 212

And even more

  1. 4:58

    Is RSS Anti-Dalit? A Former Insider’s Account

  2. 3:00

    What Can We Learn From Surat’s 1994 Plague?

  3. 1:43

    Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19

  4. 3:24

    The Uplifting Story Of Veda And Her Mom

  5. 2:28

    "Corona" Village Residents Fear Mockery

  6. 1:13

    How Different Is The Covid-19 Lockdown In Kashmir?

199 comments

  • Faiz A.
    14 hours

    Ignorant people ko yahi saja hai

  • Faiz A.
    14 hours

    You have been putting law and order in public hand you are promoting mob lynching .

  • Mahendra L.
    15 hours

    Expecting nothing less from these jihadistees scums.

  • Malik S.
    2 days

    Punish them, Arrest this people

  • JP K.
    2 days

    Moron MLA,,, arrest would not solve the problem,, better punish him according to the law,,so tha this type of act dosent oker again n again..

  • Farhan J.
    2 days

    The doctor might have been busy, that's the reason he didn't answer the calls. But, kicking the staff out and pushing the doctor away are an unjustifiable assault. We should give the frontlines the utmost respect for treating this pandemic, not only they have to treat the patients with this disease, they also have had to treat patients with stupidity. Other than that, if you proclaim to be a "Muslimeen" association, show the examples of being a Muslim as in the Quran and the teaching of Prophet Muhammad! Portray the peace! These actions contradict the teachings of Islam. No doubt! You guys are nothing but a disgrace. You people should be ashamed of yourself. Might also be a major contributing factor why Hindus and Muslims never achieve peace in India. Disclaimer: I am a proud Muslim living in Malaysia.

  • Chinmay S.
    2 days

    Just because he made 20 calls doesnt mean he has the right to barge into the place like he owns it. This clearly depicts the gang mentality. Whether to answer or not is tue choice of the doctor and not of someone who is calling.

  • Sashank S.
    2 days

    The destruction of AIMIM and other muslim political parties in India..is best for the country. These fucking scumbags think doctors and nurses are their slaves..stupid bastards

  • Nayan J.
    2 days

    Mother fukers this is their reality...abb kya hua ye to tumahare allaha ka kaam hai na kya hua abb q gaand fati hai fukers

  • TxungXesco T.
    2 days

    Just being a MLA doesn’t mean u’ve a higher privilege MR....😡 Instead of bonding together n finding a way to deal with d Virus, you create a war against the Doctor, just he didn’t take your call. What a selfish man.

  • Robin K.
    3 days

    Landlord better hope he doesn't need a repertory and the doctor that he evicted has to choose between him and another. Dumbasses everywhere the world is full of them.

  • Ramesh V.
    3 days

    AIMIM chief and his party members are just born goons

  • Srinivas A.
    3 days

    ఇలాంటి వాళ్ళని కాల్చి పడదోబ్బంది

  • Abhas G.
    3 days

    These people should be arrested as simple as that

  • K N.
    4 days

    if you see only ur community they are out and they will beat doctor and they will spit on other what fun u r doing with society this what urs kurran is saying do harm to other what videos ur community people posting on social media you know this what hell your community want to do to our country damm fellow uneducated brutes

  • Engr J.
    4 days

    Brut India will loose its subcribers. RIP brut

  • Logan E.
    4 days

    Gadho u cant treat COVID 19 in any hospital u please. They are not equipped. Pehle hi bola tha sabne ki mat niklo ab kyu treatment chahiye. Abhi bhi chal raha he tumhare dost log terrace me bimari phela rahe he

  • Hitesh A.
    5 days

    Inn mc ke gand me goli maro

  • Mahtab M.
    5 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3150292231677071&id=100000889745469

  • Mahtab M.
    5 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=855956814809752&id=100011863240431