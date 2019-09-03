back
Air Chief Flies MiG-21, Abhinandan Varthaman Co-Pilot
"We both fought Pakistanis and we both ejected." Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on flying with Abhinandan Varthaman in his last MiG-21 sortie before retirement.
09/03/2019 3:58 PMupdated: 09/03/2019 4:47 PM
1099 comments
Misbah H.09/21/2019 14:40
F16 have rejected the allegation that MIG 21 cannot destroy F16. Anyway, I am glad Abhiandan is back and I hope he comes back in Pakistan to drink fantastic tea again but by taking the visa. Peace and harmony for both India and Pakistan.
Samim A.09/21/2019 10:01
I love my India
Anabia R.09/21/2019 09:43
Buzdil army of this world... 🤪
Dharmendra D.09/21/2019 08:31
Why the fuck mig 21s still there in the air Force
Muhammad N.09/21/2019 08:27
Pleasure for me to fly with abhi hahaha
Rana M.09/21/2019 06:52
What a pride for india both ejected after destroying their own craft 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Sayan M.09/21/2019 04:42
Jai hind
Umer A.09/21/2019 01:09
he never shot down any F16 Jet 😂 Get your facts right. don't try to pump your people for nothing... the media showed a crashed jet and claimed that it was F-16 but it was India's own MIG 21 😂😂 these people are so dumb... i enjoy their dumbness 😂😂
Ali K.09/20/2019 21:36
Tea Was Fantastic Shuuuuuuuuuurp😂😂😂😂
Musa S.09/20/2019 20:36
After he shot down F16 of enemy 😂 Indians abhi b baaz nai arahay 😂😂
Wasay S.09/20/2019 20:19
Man you guys need special kind of sense ask him did he even shot with a bat But the only thing he does Tea was fantastic
Fahad S.09/20/2019 20:06
They shot that f16 in their dreams :p
Danyal A.09/20/2019 19:57
India=lie
Danyal A.09/20/2019 19:56
Neem ka patta karwa hai abhinandan bharwa hai
Zeeshan A.09/20/2019 18:07
Can anybody tell me from India which f16 jet he shot down even lockhead denied Indian claim such a useless pathetic nation full of propaganda and lies don't tell anyone f16 is shot down by a mig lol
Ibrahim C.09/20/2019 14:48
I love indian army
Anand I.09/20/2019 14:43
Super
Arif A.09/20/2019 14:08
Lols!!🤪Could anyone in his same mind, really believe India could kill a superior pilot in his F-16 by this truck driver while flying in death coffin??😜
بلال ا.09/20/2019 12:11
Hahhahajha indian are so stupid ,, ..... He even didn't fire a single missile , his mig 21 4 of missiles in our custody !! .... F16 tmhre daash bja dega , and Pakistan airforce is superior in training
Rana U.09/20/2019 11:16
My name is Abhinandan,I am Wing Commander, I am IAF officer. My service No is 27 981. I really enjoyed Hospitality of Pakistan i don't feel i am arrested. And the best thing is i am in a room with attached which i dreamed in whole life And they make great I say again name is Abhinandan,I am Wing Commander, I am IAF officer. My service No is 27 981. I really enjoyed Hospitality of Pakistan i don't feel i am arrested. And the best thing is i am in a room with attached #bathroom which i dreamed in whole life And they make #tea great I say again