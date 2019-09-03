back

Air Chief Flies MiG-21, Abhinandan Varthaman Co-Pilot

"We both fought Pakistanis and we both ejected." Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on flying with Abhinandan Varthaman in his last MiG-21 sortie before retirement.

09/03/2019 3:58 PM updated: 09/03/2019 4:47 PM
1099 comments

  • Misbah H.
    09/21/2019 14:40

    F16 have rejected the allegation that MIG 21 cannot destroy F16. Anyway, I am glad Abhiandan is back and I hope he comes back in Pakistan to drink fantastic tea again but by taking the visa. Peace and harmony for both India and Pakistan.

  • Samim A.
    09/21/2019 10:01

    I love my India

  • Anabia R.
    09/21/2019 09:43

    Buzdil army of this world... 🤪

  • Dharmendra D.
    09/21/2019 08:31

    Why the fuck mig 21s still there in the air Force

  • Muhammad N.
    09/21/2019 08:27

    Pleasure for me to fly with abhi hahaha

  • Rana M.
    09/21/2019 06:52

    What a pride for india both ejected after destroying their own craft 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

  • Sayan M.
    09/21/2019 04:42

    Jai hind

  • Umer A.
    09/21/2019 01:09

    he never shot down any F16 Jet 😂 Get your facts right. don't try to pump your people for nothing... the media showed a crashed jet and claimed that it was F-16 but it was India's own MIG 21 😂😂 these people are so dumb... i enjoy their dumbness 😂😂

  • Ali K.
    09/20/2019 21:36

    Tea Was Fantastic Shuuuuuuuuuurp😂😂😂😂

  • Musa S.
    09/20/2019 20:36

    After he shot down F16 of enemy 😂 Indians abhi b baaz nai arahay 😂😂

  • Wasay S.
    09/20/2019 20:19

    Man you guys need special kind of sense ask him did he even shot with a bat But the only thing he does Tea was fantastic

  • Fahad S.
    09/20/2019 20:06

    They shot that f16 in their dreams :p

  • Danyal A.
    09/20/2019 19:57

    India=lie

  • Danyal A.
    09/20/2019 19:56

    Neem ka patta karwa hai abhinandan bharwa hai

  • Zeeshan A.
    09/20/2019 18:07

    Can anybody tell me from India which f16 jet he shot down even lockhead denied Indian claim such a useless pathetic nation full of propaganda and lies don't tell anyone f16 is shot down by a mig lol

  • Ibrahim C.
    09/20/2019 14:48

    I love indian army

  • Anand I.
    09/20/2019 14:43

    Super

  • Arif A.
    09/20/2019 14:08

    Lols!!🤪Could anyone in his same mind, really believe India could kill a superior pilot in his F-16 by this truck driver while flying in death coffin??😜

  • بلال ا.
    09/20/2019 12:11

    Hahhahajha indian are so stupid ,, ..... He even didn't fire a single missile , his mig 21 4 of missiles in our custody !! .... F16 tmhre daash bja dega , and Pakistan airforce is superior in training

  • Rana U.
    09/20/2019 11:16

    My name is Abhinandan,I am Wing Commander, I am IAF officer. My service No is 27 981. I really enjoyed Hospitality of Pakistan i don't feel i am arrested. And the best thing is i am in a room with attached which i dreamed in whole life And they make great I say again name is Abhinandan,I am Wing Commander, I am IAF officer. My service No is 27 981. I really enjoyed Hospitality of Pakistan i don't feel i am arrested. And the best thing is i am in a room with attached #bathroom which i dreamed in whole life And they make #tea great I say again