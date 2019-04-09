back

Air Force Shows What It Describes As Proof Of F-16 Hit

Just days after a US magazine questioned India’s claim that one of its MiGs had shot down a Pakistani F-16, the Air Force revealed this information. ✈️

04/09/2019 1:36 PMupdated: 04/09/2019 4:50 PM
  • 229.1k
  • 305

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

265 comments

  • Naz M.
    04/26/2019 11:42

    India entered pak airspace at night to go tree hunting n then the Pakistan entered Indian airspace during the day bombed targets n sort down a fighter plane so who won

  • Saan A.
    04/24/2019 15:24

    Yaha par Pakistani chutiye log kya karre hai? 😹🙏

  • Jithin J.
    04/24/2019 09:39

    How can us accept this? 😂😂 it's not problem with F16 , problem is who is using that.. Jisko chaku chalana nahi aata uske hath me talvar doge to aisa hi hoga

  • Irtaza H.
    04/23/2019 12:47

    Aby pagalo tumahary bapo america ny a k count kiye hai f 16 wo pory hai.....

  • CH A.
    04/23/2019 07:49

    Hahahahahahaaaaaaaa

  • Debatosh G.
    04/23/2019 06:11

    You guys are out and out corrupt and morally bankrupt paid media. You all are pets of pakistani ISI.

  • Malik A.
    04/23/2019 04:03

    😁😁. You has Acocmplished Your Motive To Make Indian Country Bloody Fool 😍 !

  • Nishanth K.
    04/23/2019 00:52

    Take another chance motherfuckers pakistanis...letz see everything transparently.....

  • Saad M.
    04/22/2019 19:40

    Hahaha ... Yaar ajeeeeeeeb loag ho kasm se .. 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Rizwan U.
    04/22/2019 15:15

    The mig 21 shot down by PAF Jet have video that was watched by all can u show us the video of F-16 that was supposed to be shot down by IAF and by the way the tea was fantastic shruupppp..... 😂

  • Amir A.
    04/22/2019 13:45

    Such a shamless NATION

  • Shaiz Q.
    04/22/2019 09:51

    No f-16 was shot down in that dogfight, and if the countermeasures were so accurate, then how the hell did mig bison went down with a single amraam? This is what you do when you've got elections to win, you just give orders while sitting in a luxurious office, in a soothing environment, while our pilots are fighting, ready to do everything, yet without even knowing that they're being forced to fight a bullshit and made up war.

  • Lal S.
    04/22/2019 08:20

    Jai Hind

  • Zahid K.
    04/22/2019 05:01

    Iaf always providing animated proofs 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Ashir I.
    04/21/2019 20:40

    😂😂😂due to security concerns they r not sharing any evidence,then how an indian can talk or claim of any shot down of F 16

  • Akshay B.
    04/21/2019 15:59

    yeh dekh chutiye...bada aaya BBC wala

  • Chidanand L.
    04/21/2019 03:36

    Brut you have to get banned from India

  • Nadeem M.
    04/20/2019 18:52

    OMG !!! delusional bloody indians

  • Sayan D.
    04/20/2019 17:29

    I seriously dont need proofs..I trust my PM..I trust my Indian Army... show these to those assholes who ask for proofs...

  • Judhajit K.
    04/20/2019 17:27

    Ei to proof dichhe