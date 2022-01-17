back
Akhilesh Fires Fresh Salvo At Yogi
"BJP will be wiped out from UP." Akhilesh Yadav sounded confident on BJP's defeat as the party fielded Yogi Adityanath from his stronghold...
17/01/2022 12:45 PM
195 comments
Naganand M.6 days
He will bring back the goondaraaj in UP for sure
Mahak S.6 days
post this video on the day when yogi adityanath will be taking cm oath 😂
Vidyadhar M.7 days
Vidyadhar M.7 days
This guy has gone mad
Dōng W.23/01/2022 05:41
Did he just give away his phone pin code to all public in a live interview !!!????
Shivakumar A.22/01/2022 23:13
अखिलेश मौलाना महमूद कमीने को खुद की साफ सफाई बना कर रखने को नहीं होता है 😭 यह दरिंदा खुद के बाप का नहीं हो सका तो यह टोटी चोर उत्तर प्रदेश के बहुमूल्य जनता के हित में काम कर नहीं सकता है ।
Pulak S.22/01/2022 17:08
After 2022 UP election Yogi ji will watch flop-Queen Kangana's movies while Akhilesh bhaiya will go in The Kapil Sharma Show to enlighten the nation with his sanse of humour.
Shrikant M.22/01/2022 09:52
Naakteda
Dipesh P.22/01/2022 08:47
परिवार और दास गुलामवादी दल !!!
Akshay A.21/01/2022 20:18
Bhaiyo mai bjp ka fan nahi hu toh jo bol rhe ki congress better ya SP bjp se . uss party ke kuch factor toh btao jo hume bhi lge ki ye party aache hai bjp ya kise aur se Caste ke upper nhi btana ..🙆 Kyu ye jin MLA's ne bjp chodi hai ye bol kar ki lower caste ke liye kuch kr rhe hai ye inhe election ke time hi yaad aa rha h ky 😂😂iss liye party chord dursi party join ke wha se "ticket" mila iss liye 😂😂
Er A.21/01/2022 19:31
UP as a state is very vast and many factors drive the election result there,just think bjp is ahead by a whisker but SP will give a good fight and it might become interesting.
Robert D.21/01/2022 17:05
Please make ur plan n don't try to insult to other
Sukhi H.21/01/2022 16:19
please agree that you won't be coming to power again. Bookmark this comment.
Mikka S.21/01/2022 14:33
He lives in a fantasy world. I dont know who provides him election inputs
Harsha N.21/01/2022 14:02
What a stand up 😂
Ayaan M.21/01/2022 13:50
Over confidence
Obaid U.21/01/2022 13:39
This time Yogi will have tough time as many decedent are waiting to topple
Red J.21/01/2022 13:39
Yogi ji jeetenge
Rakesh G.21/01/2022 13:04
First u get out of up
Nagarajan A.21/01/2022 10:08
You small time thief who Made big fortune do not lie to people