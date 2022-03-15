back
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of stealing people's mandate
"Uttar Pradesh polls is democracy’s last fight." Here's what Akhilesh Yadav said while accusing the BJP of electoral corruption in Varanasi.
09/03/2022 5:27 PMupdated: 16/03/2022 7:05 AM
147 comments
Brijesh D.15/03/2022 04:48
Evm tampering happens only when BJP wins one should report this page bcoz its spreading fake news without any proof
Dipankar G.15/03/2022 03:50
What about the rest of UP? You can't justify your news just by one city one poling center.
Talapati L.14/03/2022 10:19
Please bycoat EVMS and reimplement paper vothing , this is how the true winner wins
Brut India14/03/2022 04:44
A senior administration official of Varanasi will be suspended in connection with the row over voting machines that erupted in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, two days ahead of counting: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/varanasi-officer-suspended-after-akhilesh-yadavs-evm-chori-video-2812726
Zafar K.13/03/2022 21:45
kyu kharcha karte ho tamasha karte ho BJP RSS walo ab se har election me sidhe seat ghoshit kar diya karo ki bhai bjp itni wo utni ye itni kaahe ko kharcha fokat ka haina kahani khatam MODI YOGI 50 saal tak raaj karo desh par aur Bangladesh Nepal Srilanka Myanmar jaise bade bade desho ko takkar do apno economy ko un ki economy ke barbar laakar khada kar do hai na. aur jis dhun me lage ho na us dhun me lage raho hindu rashtra bana kar hi dum lena JAIHIND
H L.13/03/2022 17:26
Just Prove it
Raju D.13/03/2022 14:02
Samajwadi Party SP CAN WIN IN MAHARASHTRA KASHMIR PUNJAB HYDERABAD TAMIL NADU KERALA BENGAL.
Srinivasan M.13/03/2022 13:24
Iyyo iyyo,,
Swyambhuba P.13/03/2022 09:06
Just aklesh things
Shivakumar A.13/03/2022 04:23
This Great MORON and the TOTI CHOR Akhilesh Moulaana Mahmood Aalam Khan had crossed his entire LIMITS ! ! ! He must be arrest and punish severely.
Aboothahir A.13/03/2022 03:54
കോൺഗ്രെസും ലീഗും SP യെ സപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു എങ്കിൽ????? Bijnor: BJP - 97165 SP+RLD - 95720 AIMIM - 2290 Nakur: BJP - 1,03,771 SP - 1,03,616 AIMIM - 3591 Kursi: BJP - 1,18,614 SP - 1,18,094 AIMIM - 8533 SULTANPUR: BJP - 92245 SP - 90857 AIMIM - 5240 Aurai: BJP - 93438 SP - 91427 AIMIM - 2188 Shahganj: BJP - 76035 SP- 70370 AIMIM- 7070 FIROZABQD: BJP - 84225 SP - 70957 AIMIM - 16290 BJP won 7 seats with difference of 200 votes. 23 seats with difference of 500 votes 49 seats with difference of 1000 votes 86 seats with difference of 2000 votes. In all the above, Owaisi has generously helped the BJP. He deserves Bharat Ratna award!
Shaik K.13/03/2022 03:41
Sakib A.12/03/2022 19:49
What a frustration
Rafeek K.12/03/2022 13:18
Where they have power they will do this, If they do in other States see the consequences
Ashutosh P.12/03/2022 09:25
क्रांति में तेरा पिछवाड़ा सबसे पहले फटेगा, टोंटीचोर नमाजवादी
Eileen D.12/03/2022 07:02
Akhilesh Yadav = Sore LOser
Sunil S.12/03/2022 05:22
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4817461845028142&id=100002931227662 देश बर्बादी की जड । अण्णा हजारे के संघठन का संघठक का इस व्हिडीओ देशभर फैलागा तो देश ये मांग जरुर करेगा । लोकतंत्र को बचावो ,देश बचावो। 🙏🇮🇳🙏
Amit P.12/03/2022 02:53
Sasta nasha bandh kar babua
Padma K.12/03/2022 02:36
😀😀😀
Hitesh G.12/03/2022 01:45
Toti chor sabko apne jaisa chor he samajta hai