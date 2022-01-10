Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
21 comments
Azhar4 hours
Aditayanot is spreading hate and changed names , no development in Uddar paradesh
Bhushan G.4 hours
Jai Hind Jai bharat jai Yogi ji 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳
Dilbagh S.6 hours
Ha! Ha! Ha! Dreaming!
Sarthak T.7 hours
BJP WILL BE BACK AGAIN
वरुण क.7 hours
"नही आरहे हम बाइस में। फिर कोशिश करेंगे सत्ताईस में" - New SP Motto 😂😂
Mukesh P.9 hours
Akkal lesh. Aisa hi sochte hai
Simran S.10 hours
👍
Debasish B.12 hours
And we want to get rid of you corrupt.
Brut India12 hours
"The 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election had progressed to a battle of 80% vs 20%", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said recently. Could he be hinting at the religious composition of the state? https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-assembly-elections-its-80-vs-20-in-up-assembly-election-says-yogi-adityanath/article38214446.ece
Ashish S.a day
सपने जरूर देखने चाहिए 😁
Sahil B.a day
जो बाप का ना हो पाया वो यूपी का क्या होगा
Shubham S.a day
चायल से सिर्फ चंद्रबली सिंह पटेल अखिलेश यादव जिंदाबाद नरेश उत्तम पटेल जिन्दाबाद समाजवादी पार्टी जिंदाबाद जय हो
Anuj S.a day
🤣
Tejpal S.a day
🤣
Ashish A.a day
If UP elects BJP again thier governance will be ram bharose
Shabaz K.a day
Need to get rid of racist BJP asap
Ugen T.a day
No chief minister in UP has had two consecutive terms since 1985.
Santosh R.a day
Abe jo baap ka nahi hua vo Up maye kaisa kabi baap ki to khaber lee kay isne
Vijay T.a day
शिक्षा के जहाज़ बड़े शोक से डुबाये जा रहे हैं, स्कुलों को बन्द कर के लोग रैलियों में बुलाये जा रहे हैं,, तु कब तक फ्री के राशन का मज़ा लेता रहेगा ''ऐ आम आदमी'' तेरे बच्चे जिस्म से नही दिमाग़ से अपाहिज़ बनाये जा रहे हैं