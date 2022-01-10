back

Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

UP election results are exactly two months away. But Akhilesh Yadav has already decided the outcome.

10/01/2022 2:12 PM
  • 10.2K
  • 24

21 comments

  • Azhar
    4 hours

    Aditayanot is spreading hate and changed names , no development in Uddar paradesh

  • Bhushan G.
    4 hours

    Jai Hind Jai bharat jai Yogi ji 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳

  • Dilbagh S.
    6 hours

    Ha! Ha! Ha! Dreaming!

  • Sarthak T.
    7 hours

    BJP WILL BE BACK AGAIN

  • वरुण क.
    7 hours

    "नही आरहे हम बाइस में। फिर कोशिश करेंगे सत्ताईस में" - New SP Motto 😂😂

  • Mukesh P.
    9 hours

    Akkal lesh. Aisa hi sochte hai

  • Simran S.
    10 hours

    👍

  • Debasish B.
    12 hours

    And we want to get rid of you corrupt.

  • Brut India
    12 hours

    "The 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election had progressed to a battle of 80% vs 20%", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said recently. Could he be hinting at the religious composition of the state? https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-assembly-elections-its-80-vs-20-in-up-assembly-election-says-yogi-adityanath/article38214446.ece

  • Ava H.
    a day

  • Ashish S.
    a day

    सपने जरूर देखने चाहिए 😁

  • Sahil B.
    a day

    जो बाप का ना हो पाया वो यूपी का क्या होगा

  • Shubham S.
    a day

    चायल से सिर्फ चंद्रबली सिंह पटेल अखिलेश यादव जिंदाबाद नरेश उत्तम पटेल जिन्दाबाद समाजवादी पार्टी जिंदाबाद जय हो

  • Anuj S.
    a day

    🤣

  • Tejpal S.
    a day

    🤣

  • Ashish A.
    a day

    If UP elects BJP again thier governance will be ram bharose

  • Shabaz K.
    a day

    Need to get rid of racist BJP asap

  • Ugen T.
    a day

    No chief minister in UP has had two consecutive terms since 1985.

  • Santosh R.
    a day

    Abe jo baap ka nahi hua vo Up maye kaisa kabi baap ki to khaber lee kay isne

  • Vijay T.
    a day

    शिक्षा के जहाज़ बड़े शोक से डुबाये जा रहे हैं, स्कुलों को बन्द कर के लोग रैलियों में बुलाये जा रहे हैं,, तु कब तक फ्री के राशन का मज़ा लेता रहेगा ''ऐ आम आदमी'' तेरे बच्चे जिस्म से नही दिमाग़ से अपाहिज़ बनाये जा रहे हैं

