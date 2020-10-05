back

Akshay Kumar Speaks Out On Drugs In Bollywood

Akshay Kumar had this to say about the discussion on narcotics and drugs in Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. 👀

05/10/2020 1:58 PMupdated: 05/10/2020 2:00 PM
  • 210.7k
  • 623

594 comments

  • Rutvï P.
    an hour

    Nothing is going to happen about SSR case!! We all can see whats happening, everyone is a lie!! Just stop watching Bollywood! CBI is doing nothing nor NCB no one !! Just wait and see what will happen in future!

  • Gourvi S.
    2 hours

    Right👍

  • Archana C.
    3 hours

    Tero tawko van 😂�aapa Swechha

  • Rashmi M.
    3 hours

    Boycott Bollywood Akshay Kumar it's high time do not so fool us again.You are also one among the nepotism gang don't beg to watch your movies.We know who are all involved in what all activities.Better shut your mouth for few days.

  • Prateep R.
    3 hours

    Akshay Kumar is not a product of Nepotism, he worked hard to build his career and today praying to people to not boycott him And there is a son of a bitch, whose name is Salman khan, a murderer, killed a wild animal, has attitude problem, a product of nepotism, actually makes shitty films, and he will not stand for anything good, not even pray to people to not ban him. Yet, when his film will be released, these very people will rush to nearby theatres to make his film a hit. When we people make the real shitholes demigod, what good will happen in the long run?

  • Mamunur R.
    3 hours

    After this long? Trying hard for bell bottom

  • Haneef M.
    4 hours

    Abay paji eh sab aap ka netha ke party ne karwaya, bihar election jeethne ke liye, ab thumay hos aya kya , jake interview le lo modi ka aam wala interview

  • Harshad M.
    6 hours

    Overacting k 50 Rs kaato iske!!😆

  • Mohammed M.
    6 hours

    Bhikari bheek mang rahe hai 😂

  • Charu P.
    7 hours

    He is very smart. People are stupid if they are being fooled by this drama. Why now? Because his movie his about to release and still he is not speaking about the SSR's death

  • Naqeeb U.
    7 hours

    haa haa maloom he, chal baap ko math sikaa!

  • Seemarekha R.
    7 hours

    Jo v karlo..hum ssr keliye justice leke rahenge..aur tumhare jaise keliye ab hamare life mai koi jaga nanhi hai

  • Laxmi S.
    7 hours

    Khiladi in Bollywood gang.

  • Annaya R.
    7 hours

    Bollywood actor de Himayat karda

  • Hiralal P.
    7 hours

    Most films stars actors and actresses have taken drugs for fun or just for pleasure during their career in film industry.

  • Mahima Y.
    7 hours

    Rhea got bail... Great👏👏👏

  • Krishan F.
    8 hours

    No love and trust for you all so calling *Bollywood stars* Try to figure out you are for justice to Sushanth Sing Rajputh

  • Md R.
    9 hours

    madarchod sympathy nehi dika🤬

  • Akshyam B.
    9 hours

    Chal na magarmach

  • Hansdak O.
    10 hours

    Lagta hai Akshay ki new movie aane wali hai

