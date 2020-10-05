back
Akshay Kumar Speaks Out On Drugs In Bollywood
Akshay Kumar had this to say about the discussion on narcotics and drugs in Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. 👀
05/10/2020 1:58 PMupdated: 05/10/2020 2:00 PM
594 comments
Rutvï P.an hour
Nothing is going to happen about SSR case!! We all can see whats happening, everyone is a lie!! Just stop watching Bollywood! CBI is doing nothing nor NCB no one !! Just wait and see what will happen in future!
Gourvi S.2 hours
Right👍
Archana C.3 hours
Tero tawko van 😂�aapa Swechha
Rashmi M.3 hours
Boycott Bollywood Akshay Kumar it's high time do not so fool us again.You are also one among the nepotism gang don't beg to watch your movies.We know who are all involved in what all activities.Better shut your mouth for few days.
Prateep R.3 hours
Akshay Kumar is not a product of Nepotism, he worked hard to build his career and today praying to people to not boycott him And there is a son of a bitch, whose name is Salman khan, a murderer, killed a wild animal, has attitude problem, a product of nepotism, actually makes shitty films, and he will not stand for anything good, not even pray to people to not ban him. Yet, when his film will be released, these very people will rush to nearby theatres to make his film a hit. When we people make the real shitholes demigod, what good will happen in the long run?
Mamunur R.3 hours
After this long? Trying hard for bell bottom
Haneef M.4 hours
Abay paji eh sab aap ka netha ke party ne karwaya, bihar election jeethne ke liye, ab thumay hos aya kya , jake interview le lo modi ka aam wala interview
Harshad M.6 hours
Overacting k 50 Rs kaato iske!!😆
Mohammed M.6 hours
Bhikari bheek mang rahe hai 😂
Charu P.7 hours
He is very smart. People are stupid if they are being fooled by this drama. Why now? Because his movie his about to release and still he is not speaking about the SSR's death
Naqeeb U.7 hours
haa haa maloom he, chal baap ko math sikaa!
Seemarekha R.7 hours
Jo v karlo..hum ssr keliye justice leke rahenge..aur tumhare jaise keliye ab hamare life mai koi jaga nanhi hai
Laxmi S.7 hours
Khiladi in Bollywood gang.
Annaya R.7 hours
Bollywood actor de Himayat karda
Hiralal P.7 hours
Most films stars actors and actresses have taken drugs for fun or just for pleasure during their career in film industry.
Mahima Y.7 hours
Rhea got bail... Great👏👏👏
Krishan F.8 hours
No love and trust for you all so calling *Bollywood stars* Try to figure out you are for justice to Sushanth Sing Rajputh
Md R.9 hours
madarchod sympathy nehi dika🤬
Akshyam B.9 hours
Chal na magarmach
Hansdak O.10 hours
Lagta hai Akshay ki new movie aane wali hai