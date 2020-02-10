back

Alka Lamba Vs. AAP Supporter On Election Day

Congress party’s Alka Lamba had a run-in with an AAP supporter on Delhi’s polling day.

02/10/2020 3:14 PMupdated: 02/10/2020 3:21 PM
Politics

17 comments

  • Rajib P.
    2 hours

    Maar sali ko..chutia saliiiiii

  • Akshay K.
    2 hours

    Should have beaten the shit out of him for loose talk

  • Brut India
    3 hours

    Initial counting showed that Congress's Lamba was trailing in the Chandni Chowk seat to AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney: https://www.cnbctv18.com/politics/chandni-chowk-election-results-2020-alka-lamba-of-congress-trailing-5266881.htm

  • Maria M.
    8 hours

    ஆம் ஆத்மி கட்சியினர் ஒன்றும் புனிதர்களாக இருக்க முடியாது இவர்களும் ஆர் எஸ் எஸ் அமைப்பின் உறுப்பினராக தான் இருப்பர்.பாஜக டெல்லியைப் பிடிக்க போட்ட நாடகத்தின் ஒரு பகுதியே ஆம் ஆத்மி.

  • Rajesh S.
    17 hours

    Congress hijda logon ko palke rakha hai kya

  • Rahul K.
    17 hours

    जो। तुमने अपने वरिष्ठ लोगो के साथ किया वही काट रही हो मैडम अब बुरा लग रहा है😢

  • Manisha C.
    17 hours

    After results if AAP is short of majority these two will forget and forgive each other and form government...

  • Santosh A.
    18 hours

    Ye to AAP mey thi !!!

  • Pritam B.
    18 hours

    Ideot lady

  • Shahbaz A.
    18 hours

    Everyone Plzz see the original video The boy was commenting on her personally It's not political incident If anyone of you will watch it once You will find boy is out of his mind

  • Kapil S.
    19 hours

    Kuch nahi bigadega alka lamba ka ku ki Hamara system kafi dhila hai

  • Anurag D.
    19 hours

    Phd Scholar of Assam University, Milon Das, rusticated for 2 years with false allegations without enquiry and without hearing.We are protesting against shameful Authority for such unlawful order

  • Anurag D.
    19 hours

    https://twitter.com/AnuragD23655251/status/1226839596291559424?s=19

  • Kaur S.
    19 hours

    Her rights should be canceled immediately. A public servant slapping the public in public is totally insane. Her rights should be canceled and she don’t deserve to be a leader at all. Public should protest her resignation. Public has a full right to ask questions to leaders. It’s the constitution. Without it constitution doesn’t exist.

  • Samriddhi K.
    19 hours

    The outrage is coming here..

  • Richard R.
    19 hours

    Congress will 70 out of 70 seats in delhi and will shock the nation tomorrow 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

  • Sahil B.
    19 hours

    Such a hypocrite pathetic woman she is!