All Your Divorce Questions, Answered
What happens to the man's property after a divorce? Who gets alimony? Do live-in relationships have legal protection? A top divorce lawyer answers all this and more. Listen up, ladies.
06/06/2021 1:27 PM
48 comments
Shihtiz A.5 hours
Girl 1 Arushi Mathur : I signed Pre-Nup, but can i still STEAL from husband ? 💰💰 Girl 2 Anandi Saha : I earn well, but can i still STEAL from husband ? 💰💰 Girl 3 Sahan Iyer : i'm in Live-in, but can i still STEAL from guy, like other married girls ? 💰💰 Only Disha Thakur is the girl, who wanted to save her marriage. Guys, whenever you think of marriage, Always search for a girl like Disha Thakur... 👩❤️👨
Dheeraj K.8 hours
2nd girl tremendous tremendous respect
Tanmay S.8 hours
Alimony toh hona coz daddy raised a pwincess
Shama P.12 hours
Really screwed up Indian laws.
Dennis P.a day
Ban divorce.
Brian D.a day
Do you feel the law are female bais, should it change with all the equality in the equation.
Ajit Z.a day
Live in mebhi alimony??? Kya chal Raha hai Bhai is duniya me.
Imtz G.a day
Divorce Made Easy For Dummies 101 😎😎
Akash C.a day
Brut u are bloody controversial piece of shit.unfollow and blocked. Just seems to be agent against nation
Nitin S.a day
In fact marriage is not contract of love? but contract that becomes financial obligation for man and financial opportunity for a woman ( I support for those woman who doesn't have education or job, I agree to have them financial support) but if educated woman ask for it (most of them ask bcoz they want to take revenge) it's not right things, one side we talk about equality then why can't we have equal legal right for man and woman. It is not easy life for a man to have happy life after divorce, same as a woman, man never get any kind of financial benefits from woman after divorce why? Woman can earn as equal as man in fact in some profession they earn more. I want to empower Those ladies here to have self esteem, if you are capable of managing your own and can be financial strong, don't ask for money just bcoz u r angry, man has family( parents) too to look after and provide financial support, since he comes in the world, it is inherent obligation for him to provide bread and butter and good secure life to his family, so understand it..he is human not just source of money...with all due respect I am not against any woman, and I am in favor to those woman who really need support after divorce but against for those who seek revenge through Money...at the end marriage should be only meant for those who love eachother and their base of relationship is love and trust...
Ananthan K.a day
They are very curious about the Alimony, wealth of men, how can we plunder the guy and make him a begger 🤭😂😂... Prenup is a must.
Harsh D.a day
Kyu boys do not have right to marry ?
Tžįa Ś.a day
Hey Sarika so proud of you 👍 👏👏
Prabakaran K.a day
what are benefits for men in after divorce
Rajesh S.a day
Hi 😌
Anirudh P.a day
Men have little to no legal protection, practically speaking unless the wife is proven to be completely deranged..
Rohit K.a day
Is there any law for men???
Md H.a day
:P :p :p
Dinabandhu M.a day
Main motto : How to get men property ! Bs L Lgani h mardo ki .
Ram S.2 days
Courts have always treated Indian women as parasites and encouraged them to beg from their husbands for their bread and butter. It's surprising to see that feminists who pretends to advocate for agency in women and independence also endorse this idea of women seeking mercy from their husbands fo survive. Shameless hypocrites...