Amarinder Singh Blames Sidhu For Congress Setback

Did Sidhu’s Pakistan visit hurt Congress in the general election? Captain Amarinder Singh didn’t mince words.
232 comments
Srinivas S.06/27/2019 06:49
Well done Amrindar sir
Rana D.06/26/2019 18:38
Fudu mukhmantari sala
Tipa M.06/26/2019 13:43
Pakistani admi Pakistan jao nehito
Gopal C.06/26/2019 09:21
Arussa nu jaffi pa sakda he Tu Ohe ta babe Nank de lage leyi payi jafi
John F.06/26/2019 03:24
Ehnu bolna ta aunda ni. Eh ta aarusa di lai-lai k thakeya piya
Sonu B.06/26/2019 01:29
Cm Saab tusi eh gal na kro plz
SuKh G.06/26/2019 00:47
Moorakh
Shubham T.06/25/2019 19:27
Or ek time tha jab gandhi family ne hi punjab me logo ko mrwaya tha
Rana D.06/25/2019 14:47
Tu salea arusa nu jafia paunda oh theek hai ek bande ne sikh koun nu milan da kam kita tu osnu badnam karda
Rana D.06/25/2019 14:45
Fudu mukhmantari
Rana D.06/25/2019 14:44
Buchad captan
Kuldeep B.06/25/2019 11:36
2
ਨਿਰਭੈ ਸ.06/24/2019 17:54
ਸਿੱਧੂ ਸਿਰਾ ਬੰਦਾ
Mohd S.06/24/2019 05:18
Sidhu sab zindabad
Dipak S.06/23/2019 20:39
Nice decision caption shahab
Pradip B.06/23/2019 15:45
3rd cllas
Sahil S.06/23/2019 09:34
Mrs & mr sidhu, if u have guts then leave congress immediately. U both r pakistani. Both r barsati daddu.
Nikka R.06/23/2019 06:41
Fuddu banda
ਹਰਮੀਤ ਸ.06/23/2019 02:30
You are thinking like a hindu Caption Amarinder Singh......sidhu never against the India or have any connection with Pakistan...but he do very well to open the Kartarpur corridor thats why godi media and RSS-BJP trolled and defame him.you should support his action but you oppose him....even Kanhaiya Kumar and other big leader praise him but you only do this due to getting vote of hindus.....hindus are against Islam but we are sikh we should never against any religion as our prognitors teach us.....It is a bad time for congress because hindu vote bank, election commision, supreme court and evm support BJP. The strongest aspect of time is that it will be changed....so never justify congress's performance with sidhu....the reason of your partys circumstance is corruption did in past by your party...
Gurdeep S.06/22/2019 03:06
Captain se nivedan hai kripya wah Punjabi language mein baat Karen dhanyavad