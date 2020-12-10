back
Amid Farmers’ Protest, Scientist Refuses Award
“My conscience does not allow me.” This farm scientist from Ludhiana rejected a prestigious award just when a Central minister was about to hand it to him. Here’s why....
10/12/2020 1:27 PM
- 347.3K
- 16.7K
- 509
441 comments
Jyoti D.9 hours
Canada PM Trudeau you listen ya Stay out of this Our country has a parliament Understand The bills were passed by our people’s assembly So how dare you TAlk against it India is not your colony ya We were British colony but now independent We Indians feel super insulted that you have the gall to interfere in our parliament matters How dare you ? As for protests ? One state Punjab mainly Have issues Our PM has taken many tough decisions Like GST Demonetization Just to name a few And we all over India felt the brunt and adapted Because we are law abiding citizens For the good of our nation We have to adapt As for the protests Let the elected leaders handle it Okay Or better come with your army and colonize us Make us your slaves ?????? How About that ? How dare you insult our parliament Don’t forget we are the biggest democracy in the world
Sandeep S.a day
Why did he go there 😂 makai di roti khane ke liye
Gurji V.2 days
It's just a publicity stunt because if it was a genuine refusal, he should not have attended the event and inform in advance that he'll not be receiving the award.
Jasmeet S.3 days
So brave and honest of him to refuse the award. Respect for him. Salute to you Sir
Gaurav S.3 days
Salute Singh Saab 🙏🙏
Idg I.3 days
Hope he does not accept the cash benifit also
Meer A.4 days
He is Farmers son....nation farmer forget him for his contribution
Bill M.4 days
Salute
Ricky P.4 days
What a great chap👏🏼 huge respect for you sir. You are an idol for young generations. Proud to be an Indian as well as Punjabi 🙏
Abhay K.5 days
Jai KISHAN
Swaty S.5 days
Did he even read d law
Mithu S.5 days
Starting from 1860s Most of the Nationalist leaders till 1940s Basically were Journalist ... They had tremendous courage for truth and exposing the administrative , political and economic dysfunctions of British India ... So they were basically both leader and Journalist ...In every aspects the Nationalist leaders tried to Be a Safety armour for peasants who were basically Farmers and had great solidarity with Farmers....But Today's Journalism has a different perspective and biases... And government agencies should be considerate of people's opinions.... It's Republic democracy ... And it's must that every one should be politicised... The politicisation of the common masses equates the democratic awareness and promotes GOOD GOVERNANCE...
Chetan M.5 days
High Drama 😂😂😂
Abhijit5 days
Man of Honour... Salute you Sir 🙏🙏
Felicia J.5 days
A Big Hand to u Dr V.Singh
Srivatsa P.6 days
Overpampered farmers of Canadda, sorry Punjab.
Rajnikant P.6 days
It's a real courage
Anuraj M.6 days
Excellent paji hats off👍
Zahid A.6 days
Well said and well done!!! I wish more people join for humility and respect for all.
Abhilash N.6 days
Kudos to his contribution to help take the farmers even backward, far into the 50’s.