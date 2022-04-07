Amit Shah and Sanjay Singh butt heads in Parliament

¿Qué es el populismo?
Dippak M.4 days
I'm dead sure Tadipaar of Gujarat doesn't even know the meaning of Phobia! 😂😂😂
Ravi Roy5 days
tadipar home manister 🤣🤣🤣
Vinay F.6 days
Sanjay Singh superb reply...great facts which now many know yet they won't accept 😂😂😂
Ban A.6 days
0 Seat this got 🤣🤣 so much. In our Northeast also most of the State they got🥚
Sivagurunathan S.14/04/2022 17:08
All funds are given by the people of India not by union government ,
Kannan S.13/04/2022 18:09
Bjp will never enter TN.
Lucky S.13/04/2022 05:14
bina nirma se dulai krdi mota bhai ne
SandyJoseph P.12/04/2022 17:23
Zero seats in TN was like a six out of the ground. Lol.
Abhijit K.12/04/2022 17:21
Amazing how these ministers fight sitting in the parliament lile little school children while using our common people's tax money and yet mention nothing about what they should do to benefit us. Amazing!
Bharati M.12/04/2022 15:59
Kejriwal is a chameleon
Souri S.12/04/2022 12:57
Noone is scared of Fekuwal. He is an inconsequential Mann with the habit of telling lies after lies day after day.
Palash A.12/04/2022 10:27
Come on Brut. Stop Showing video like Hindi serial 🤦
रोहित स.11/04/2022 21:50
Why did you change timing of speeches ??? Just to run your agenda against bjp .
Rameesh T.11/04/2022 18:06
Kejriwal next pm of India
Manasij D.11/04/2022 17:02
It's (point three eight,) not point thirty eight, mota Bhai.
Raja K.11/04/2022 08:38
Natverlal
Muaz K.11/04/2022 08:30
When I feel bored I just search bruts video about India's MP s😀
Shivakumar A.11/04/2022 08:12
संजय खान दोगले को बहुत मारना चाहिए ।
Naren K.11/04/2022 04:22
If dat criminal was not so afraid of Delhi Govt den Y dis sudden amendment 🤔.... Smbdy ask dis criminal, y Highest Inflation n Tax Terrorism against common Indians 🤔 whr da F** is Blackmoney n whr r da Big Bank Loan CHORS 🤔
Nimrat C.10/04/2022 20:59
Why don’t they talk about the huge scale of corruption in these bodies and how to rectify that rather than splitting or combining them