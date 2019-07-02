Amit Shah Attacks Old Foe Congress for Kashmir Policy

Who should be blamed for President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir? Home Minister Amit Shah points to the opposition.
514 comments
Khanday H.08/04/2019 12:27
Number one terrorist of India
Bedant D.08/04/2019 11:26
Motherchod brut
M H.08/04/2019 07:41
khabees
Zaid S.08/04/2019 07:41
Jhoot loogon ko bewkoof Bana rahe hain
M.a. M.08/04/2019 06:45
Y u r elected
Ayan W.08/04/2019 04:12
Kashmir is not intigrail part of India .Kashmir have own p M.
Sajad S.08/04/2019 03:12
Bhan chode
Tarun M.08/03/2019 18:23
Jai hoa Amit shah and Modi sarkkar Jai ho
Nazir R.08/03/2019 04:59
Non sense
Makinama M.08/03/2019 04:16
Brut is well paid...
Taher Q.08/02/2019 14:04
Kya bakwas kar raha dukkar Ki Surat ke Amit Shah
Rushikesh J.08/02/2019 13:32
Very wrong speech by home minister shame on you
Amir M.08/02/2019 11:20
It's called biting the hand which fed u, Nehru was sublime pragmatist, and Amit Shah is foolish
Tabir M.08/02/2019 05:21
Bakwas kr raha ha mad ha ye
Md A.08/02/2019 03:58
Khud tu kuch nahi banyaa liken nehru ko jab desh mila ky thaa hindustan mai jab azad hua desh saley tera ko ky malum history padh le samja malum huga ke nehru khandan desh ke apni jaan tak qurbani dede jai cong
Khairul I.08/02/2019 01:41
পগলা
Ravi P.08/01/2019 15:25
Takla
Alan T.08/01/2019 09:16
Instead of bringing up faults from the past and glorifying them , Try to do something in the interest for the people of Kashmir, They are suffering a lot
Kuldeep M.08/01/2019 06:58
शाह जी जो मूड में आये बोल दिए, ताली बजाने के लिए भक्त टाइप सांसद है ही शायमा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को क्यूँ नही आरोपित करते हैं, नेहरू जी आज़ादी के लड़े, 11 साल जेल में रहे ,संघी ने देश की आज़ादी मे क्या किया आप विभाजन की बात करते हैं, हिंदू महा सभा ने विभाजन करवाया सारे संघी जिम्मेवार है क्यूँकि अंग्रेजो के इसारों पर संघी मानसिकता ने धर्म का नाम पर देश को विभाजन करवाया अकेले नेहरू सब की जिम्मेवारी लें, मोदी और अमित शाह सिर्फ जुमला दे और देश को मोब् लिंचिंग पे धकेल दे
Javid G.08/01/2019 06:25
Indian.fake.news.no.rally.news.only.fake.news