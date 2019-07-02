back

Amit Shah Attacks Old Foe Congress for Kashmir Policy

Who should be blamed for President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir? Home Minister Amit Shah points to the opposition.

07/02/2019 3:00 AM
  • 471.1k
  • 562

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

514 comments

  • Khanday H.
    08/04/2019 12:27

    Number one terrorist of India

  • Bedant D.
    08/04/2019 11:26

    Motherchod brut

  • M H.
    08/04/2019 07:41

    khabees

  • Zaid S.
    08/04/2019 07:41

    Jhoot loogon ko bewkoof Bana rahe hain

  • M.a. M.
    08/04/2019 06:45

    Y u r elected

  • Ayan W.
    08/04/2019 04:12

    Kashmir is not intigrail part of India .Kashmir have own p M.

  • Sajad S.
    08/04/2019 03:12

    Bhan chode

  • Tarun M.
    08/03/2019 18:23

    Jai hoa Amit shah and Modi sarkkar Jai ho

  • Nazir R.
    08/03/2019 04:59

    Non sense

  • Makinama M.
    08/03/2019 04:16

    Brut is well paid...

  • Taher Q.
    08/02/2019 14:04

    Kya bakwas kar raha dukkar Ki Surat ke Amit Shah

  • Rushikesh J.
    08/02/2019 13:32

    Very wrong speech by home minister shame on you

  • Amir M.
    08/02/2019 11:20

    It's called biting the hand which fed u, Nehru was sublime pragmatist, and Amit Shah is foolish

  • Tabir M.
    08/02/2019 05:21

    Bakwas kr raha ha mad ha ye

  • Md A.
    08/02/2019 03:58

    Khud tu kuch nahi banyaa liken nehru ko jab desh mila ky thaa hindustan mai jab azad hua desh saley tera ko ky malum history padh le samja malum huga ke nehru khandan desh ke apni jaan tak qurbani dede jai cong

  • Khairul I.
    08/02/2019 01:41

    পগলা

  • Ravi P.
    08/01/2019 15:25

    Takla

  • Alan T.
    08/01/2019 09:16

    Instead of bringing up faults from the past and glorifying them , Try to do something in the interest for the people of Kashmir, They are suffering a lot

  • Kuldeep M.
    08/01/2019 06:58

    शाह जी जो मूड में आये बोल दिए, ताली बजाने के लिए भक्त टाइप सांसद है ही शायमा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को क्यूँ नही आरोपित करते हैं, नेहरू जी आज़ादी के लड़े, 11 साल जेल में रहे ,संघी ने देश की आज़ादी मे क्या किया आप विभाजन की बात करते हैं, हिंदू महा सभा ने विभाजन करवाया सारे संघी जिम्मेवार है क्यूँकि अंग्रेजो के इसारों पर संघी मानसिकता ने धर्म का नाम पर देश को विभाजन करवाया अकेले नेहरू सब की जिम्मेवारी लें, मोदी और अमित शाह सिर्फ जुमला दे और देश को मोब् लिंचिंग पे धकेल दे

  • Javid G.
    08/01/2019 06:25

    Indian.fake.news.no.rally.news.only.fake.news